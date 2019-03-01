Cork and Tipperary both make 4 switches as Kilkenny stay unchanged

John Meyler, Liam Sheedy and Brian Cody take their sides into action on Sunday.

CORK AND TIPPERARY have made four changes apiece before they face off on Sunday afternoon in Division 1A of the Allianz hurling league.

Cork draft Anthony Nash into goal, hand starting places in defence to Darren Browne and Damien Cahalane, while naming Jack O’Connor in attack at corner-forward. Patrick Collins, Sean O’Donoghue, Robert Downey and Daniel Kearney are the players to make way from the side that defeated Limerick last Sunday.

In the Tipperary defence Cathal Barrett and Joe O’Dwyer come in on the right flank while Jake Morris is introduced at right half-forward and John McGrath gets the nod to start at left corner-forward. Alan Flynn, Seamus Kennedy, Patrick Maher and Willie Connors are the players to make way.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has kept faith with the side that saw off Tipperary last Sunday thanks to a last-gasp pointed free from goalkeeper Eoin Murphy. They are unchanged for Sunday’s clash with Wexford.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Darren Browne (Kanturk)

3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

4. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

8. Cormac Murphy (Mallow)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) (captain)

12. Dan Dooley (Bride Rovers)

13. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

14. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

18. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

19. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

20. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

21. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

22. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

23. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

24. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

25. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

26. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Tipperary

1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg)

11. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

12. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

14. Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch) (captain)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

16. Brian Hogan (Lorrha Dorrha)

17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

18. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

19. Colin English (Fr Sheehy’s)

20. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

21. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

22. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

23. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

24. Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha)

25. Mark McCarthy (Toomevara)

26. Jamie Moloney (Drom-Inch)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

3. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

7. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge)

8. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon)

12. Ger Malone (Mullinavat)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

15. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

Subs

16. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

17. Conor O’Shea (Clara)

18. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

19. Michael Cody (Dunnamaggin)

20. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge)

21. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

22. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

23. Pat Lyng (Rower-Inistioge)

24. Conor Martin (Emeralds)

25. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

26. Niall Brassil (James Stephens)

