Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosts tonight’s game.
Cork 0-2 Tipperary 0-0
Cork fly out of the traps with points from Aidan Walsh and Alan Cadogan.
All set to go here in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
James Owens from Wexford the referee for this one.
Here’s the teams named to start. Late change in the Tipperary team with Joe O’Dwyer in for Cathal Barrett.
Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)
3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
12. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers – captain)
Tipperary
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
23. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)
5. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)
8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
9. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
10. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
11. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
12. Michael Breen (Ballina)
13. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
Evening all and welcome along to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It’s Cork entertaining Tipperary in this Allianz hurling league clash. Throw-in is 7pm.
