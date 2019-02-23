This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aishling Moloney stars as Tipperary stun Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn

The Premier County were one-point winners in Cork this evening.

By Declan Rooney Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 9:11 PM
20 minutes ago 902 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4509968
Aishling Moloney starred for Tipperary as the Premier County picked up a valuable victory over Cork.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Aishling Moloney starred for Tipperary as the Premier County picked up a valuable victory over Cork.
Aishling Moloney starred for Tipperary as the Premier County picked up a valuable victory over Cork.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Tipperary 3-13

Cork 1-18

Declan Rooney reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

A MAGICAL 2-9 haul from Aishling Moloney saw Tipperary claim a surprise victory over Cork in their Lidl National Football League Division  encounter at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

On an historic day, which saw the Cork ladies play their first double-header with the Cork men’s football side, the Rebels were favourites to win, but Tipperary staged a superb second-half comeback to claim the three points.

Moloney’s two goals set Tipperary up for the victory, but the vital score came from 16-year-old debutant Caitlin Kennedy, who crowned her first game with the winning goal in the 59th minute.

It had all started so positively for Cork, who took the lead in the second minute when Orla Finn pointed from a free, although Moloney replied from the restart.

Orla Finn Orla Finn notched nine points for Cork this evening. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Less than three minutes had elapsed when Cork fired the first goal of the game. Sadhbh O’Leary was the creator and she played in Niamh Cotter, whose low shot found the net for the home side.

A Finn free added to Cork’s lead, although Anna Rose Kennedy responded with Tipp’s second point.

Áine Terry O’Sullivan and Moloney exchanged points before Cork started to dominate. In the space of four minutes they scored four points, three frees from Finn, along with one from Laura O’Mahony, making it 1-7 to 0-3 in Cork’s favour.

Moloney pointed from a free, while Finn and O’Sullivan kept the scoreboard ticking over for Cork, who were good value for a 1-11 to 0-8 half-time lead.

But from their Tipperary took charge. Finn opened the scoring in the second-half, but Moloney and Kennedy pointed, before Moloney struck their first goal after 38 minutes to lift Tipp’s hopes.

With Finn and O’Sullivan on song Cork pushed their way into a five-point lead, but with 10 minutes to go Moloney struck Tipp’s second goal to trim the lead to two.

Farmer and Moloney exchanged scores, but the game turned in the last minute. Crucially, a long delivery from Moloney was caught by Caitlin Kennedy, and she found the back of the net to secure Tipp’s first win of the season.

Scorers for Tipperary: A Moloney 2-9 (8f), C Kennedy 1-1, R Howard 0-2, A R Kennedy 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: O Finn 0-9 (6f), N Cotter 1-1, A T O’Sullivan 0-3, S O’Leary 0-2, O Farmer 0-2, L O’Mahony, 0-1.

Tipperary

1. L Fitzpatrick

2. L Spillane
3. M Curley
4. L Dillon

5. B Condon
6. S Lambert
7. C Kennedy

8. A.R. Kennedy
9. E Fitzpatrick

10. N Lonergan
11. A Moloney
12. C Condon

13. A Fennessy
14. R Howard
15. A McGuigan

Subs
E Cronin for Dillon (35)
R Daly for McGuigan (45)
O Winston for Lonergan (45)
C Maher for E Fitzpatrick (49)

Cork

1. M O’Brien

2. M Ambrose
3. H Looney
4. A Kelleher

5. D Kiely
6. M Duggan
7. E Kiely

8. A Hutchings
9. L O’Mahony
10.A O’Sullivan
11. N Cotter
12. O Farmer

13. L Coppinger
14. S O’Leary
15. O Finn

Subs
S Kelly for Ambrose (38)
S Leahy for Cotter (45)

Ref: Eamonn Moran (Kerry)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Relive the sensational Josh Adams try which sealed Wales' win over England
    Relive the sensational Josh Adams try which sealed Wales' win over England
    Gatland hails 'special' Wales players after downing England
    Wales derail England's Grand Slam attempt and take over as Six Nations leaders
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    FOOTBALL
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    Martinez sends Bayern level at top of Bundesliga
    IRELAND
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie