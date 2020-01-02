Hurley bags hat-trick as Cork defeat Tipperary to reach McGrath Cup final

Cork 3-19

Tipperary 0-14

Denis Hurley reports from Mallow

MICHAEL HURLEY SCORED three goals as Cork progressed to the final of the McGrath Cup with a straightforward win over Tipperary at Mallow tonight.

Before a crowd of 791, the Rebels led by 15 points at half-time, Hurley with 3-3 before the break, and they will take on Limerick in the decider on Saturday week.

Michael Hurley fired home a hat-trick of goals in the first half for Cork. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ronan McCarthy’s side came into the game on the back of a 22-point win over Kerry at the weekend and, though they had a totally changed team, they hit the ground running as they kicked the game’s first seven points, Hurley with three while wing-back Cian Kiely got forward for two.

While Liam Boland opened the Tipp account with a free – all of their first-half scores were dead balls – Cork replied with a Colm Barrett point and from the kickout they initiated an attack which ended with Hurley firing home.

Tipp had frees from Boland and Seán O’Connor in response but on 19 Cork found the net again it was Hurley once more, profiting after good work from Stephen Sherlock and Barrett.

Midfielder Brian Hartnett might have added a third but shot just wide, however another green flag raised on the half-hour, Hurley fisting home from Mark Collins’ handpass. By half-time, it was 3-11 to 0-5, with all of Cork’s scores coming from open play.

It was more of the same on the resumption, with Cork sub Ryan Harkin getting two points after his introduction but midway through the second period Tipp began to show improvement.

Jason Lonergan had their first score from play on 47 minutes while Alan Moloney kicked a fine point after claiming a mark and Boland brought his tally to six. Late points from O’Connor and Lonergan ensured they ‘won’ the second half, but Cork’s supremacy was never in doubt.

Scorers for Cork: Michael Hurley 3-4, Stephen Sherlock, Cian Kiely 0-3 each, Cian Dorgan (0-2 frees), Ryan Harkin 0-2 each, Brian Hartnett, Colm Barrett, John O’Rourke, Peter O’Driscoll, Liam O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Liam Boland 0-6 (0-5 frees), Seán O’Connor 0-4 (0-4 frees), Jason Lonergan 0-2, Alan Moloney (mark), Jason Lonergan, Cathal Kennedy 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)

2. Shane Hickey (Millstreet)

3. Seán Wilson (Douglas)

4. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

6. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam)

7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

8. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

9. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

10. Colm Barrett (St Finbarr’s)

11. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

12. Peter O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers)

13. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig)

14. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

15. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs

20. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg) for Clancy (half-time)

21. Ryan Harkin (Mallow) for Sherlock (half-time)

22. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for Collins (half-time)

19. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty) for Ryan (51)

17. Seán Fitzgerald (O’Donovan Rossa) for Hurley (51)

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

17. Gavin Whelan (Ardfinnan)

2. Liam Fahey (Rockwell Rovers)

4. Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers)

7. Donagh Leahy (Arravale Rovers)

6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)

19. Martin Kehoe (Mullinahone)

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

9. Joseph Nyland (Loughmore-Castleiney)

10. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)

11. Alan Moloney (Rockwell Rovers)

12. Liam Treacy (Loughmore-Castleiney)

13. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

14. Seán O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials)

15. Riain Quigley (Moyle Rovers)

Subs

18. Dean Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane) for Whelan (half-time)

21. Cathal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) for Leahy (half-time)

20. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle) for Moloney (53)

22. Dean McEnroe (JK Brackens) for Quigley (53)

23. Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Treacy (53)

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)

