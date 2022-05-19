Cork surge past Tipperary to set up Munster final against Kerry

Cork 3-20

Tipperary 1-13

CORK GOT THEIR Electric Ireland Munster minor football campaign back on track with a comfortable success over Tipperary in Semple Stadium this evening.

Advertisement

Cork's Olan O'Donovan celebrates scoring a point. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Cork lost their opening game of the season against Kerry by 14 points last Wednesday night, while Tipperary had emerged from the Phase 1 series.

But Cork availed of the second chance to emerge victors by 13 points and set up another meeting with Kerry on Wednesday 1 June, this time at the final stage at a Cork venue.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Colm Gillespie makes a break for Cork past Alex McSherry. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Cork laid the foundations early on, racing ahead by 2-9 to 0-1 after 20 minutes. Brian Hayes and Alan O’Connell grabbed the goals for a team that were in front by 2-10 to 0-6 at the break as Tipperary fought back.

A second-half goal from Conall Grogan gave Tipperary some hope but Cork effectively sealed the game when their third goal arrived courtesy of the excellent Ed Myers.

More to follow…