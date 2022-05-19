Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 19 May 2022
Advertisement

Cork surge past Tipperary to set up Munster final against Kerry

Cork ran out 13-point victors against the Premier in Thurles.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 May 2022, 8:50 PM
10 minutes ago 681 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5768728

Cork 3-20

Tipperary 1-13

CORK GOT THEIR Electric Ireland Munster minor football campaign back on track with a comfortable success over Tipperary in Semple Stadium this evening.

 

olan-odonovan-celebrates-after-scoring-a-point Cork's Olan O'Donovan celebrates scoring a point. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Cork lost their opening game of the season against Kerry by 14 points last Wednesday night, while Tipperary had emerged from the Phase 1 series. 

But Cork availed of the second chance to emerge victors by 13 points and set up another meeting with Kerry on Wednesday 1 June, this time at the final stage at a Cork venue.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

colm-gillespie-makes-a-break-past-alex-mcsherry Colm Gillespie makes a break for Cork past Alex McSherry. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Cork laid the foundations early on, racing ahead by 2-9 to 0-1 after 20 minutes. Brian Hayes and Alan O’Connell grabbed the goals for a team that were in front by 2-10 to 0-6 at the break as Tipperary fought back.

A second-half goal from Conall Grogan gave Tipperary some hope but Cork effectively sealed the game when their third goal arrived courtesy of the excellent Ed Myers.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie