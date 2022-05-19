Cork surge past Tipperary to set up Munster final against Kerry

Cork 3-20
Tipperary 1-13
CORK GOT THEIR Electric Ireland Munster minor football campaign back on track with a comfortable success over Tipperary in Semple Stadium this evening.
Cork lost their opening game of the season against Kerry by 14 points last Wednesday night, while Tipperary had emerged from the Phase 1 series.
But Cork availed of the second chance to emerge victors by 13 points and set up another meeting with Kerry on Wednesday 1 June, this time at the final stage at a Cork venue.
Cork laid the foundations early on, racing ahead by 2-9 to 0-1 after 20 minutes. Brian Hayes and Alan O’Connell grabbed the goals for a team that were in front by 2-10 to 0-6 at the break as Tipperary fought back.
A second-half goal from Conall Grogan gave Tipperary some hope but Cork effectively sealed the game when their third goal arrived courtesy of the excellent Ed Myers.
