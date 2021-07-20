Cork produce incredible second-half to defeat Tipperary in Munster semi-final

Cork 3-20

Tipperary 2-17

CORK ROARED INTO the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20HC final with an incredible second-half display to claim victory over Tipperary at Semple Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Rebels, crowned 2020 All-Ireland champions only ten days ago, were able to call upon seven players who saw game-time in that final win over Dublin but the lack of preparation time was telling as they were second-best to Tipperary in the first half, the end of which they trailed by 1-13 to 0-10.

However, a third-quarter turnaround saw Cork outscore their hosts by 2-5 to 0-1 between the restart and the second-half water-break, setting up a provincial final at home to Limerick next Wednesday.

While Cork began well, a goal from Tipp midfielder Max Hackett put them into a 1-2 to 0-3 lead in the sixth minute and that was followed by two points from Devon Ryan, who shot over eight in the second half, before Hackett’s partner John Campion made it 1-5 to 0-3.

By the first water-break, Tipp led by 1-7 to 0-6 and a strong finish to the first half had them six clear, but Cork produced a stout response in the second half.

They had five straight points – two each from Brian Hayes and Pádraig Power and one from Robbie Cotter – to cut the deficit and though Ryan had what proved to be Tipp’s only score of the third quarter, Cork were back into a lead that wouldn’t be relinquished when Daniel Hogan touched a Brian O’Sullivan sideline cut to the net.

Cotter, set up by man of the match Sam Quirke, then struck for another goal to make it 2-15 to 1-14 and, with the Cork defence outstanding, they pushed for home. Sub Ben Cunningham had three late points and another replacement, Luke Horgan made the game safe with a third goal before Tipp’s Kyle Shelly raised a consolation green flag at the death.

Scorers for Cork: Robbie Cotter 1-2, Daniel Hogan 1-1, Brian Hayes, Ben Cunningham, Pádraig Power 0-3 each, Luke Horgan 1-0, Darragh Flynn (0-2 frees), Sam Quirke, Jack Cahalane 0-2 each, Conor O’Leary, Ciarán Joyce 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Devon Ryan 0-9 (0-5 frees), Max Hackett 1-2, Kyle Shelly 1-0, John Campion 0-2, Peter McGarry, Jack Leamy, Dara Stakelum, Kian O’Kelly 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Cathal Wilson (Newcestown)

2. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 3. Dáire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), 4. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

5. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Kevin Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Sam Quirke (Midleton), 9. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)

10. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin), 11. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields), 12. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

15. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 14. Pádraig Power (Blarney), 13. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock).

Subs:

23. Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s) for Flynn (43)

22. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers) for Cahalane (43)

21. Micheál Mullins (Whitechurch) for Hogan (46)

20. Diarmuid Kearney (Cobh) for O’Sullivan (53)

18. Conor O’Leary (Ballincollig) for Hayes (60)

Tipperary

16. Aaron Browne (Cashel King Cormacs)

4. Fintan Purcell (Drom & Inch), 3. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), 2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

5. Conor Whelan (Carrick Davins), 6. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh), 7. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), 9. John Campion (Drom & Inch)

10. Dara Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 23. Devon Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), 12. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

11. Seán Hayes, 14. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), 15. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh).

Subs:

21. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s) for Campion (30, temporary)

20. Jack Leahy (Golden-Kilfeacle) for Stakelum (45)

13. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha) for Devaney (50)

19. Conor Hennessey (Nenagh Éire Óg) for Whelan (52)

24. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris) for McGarry (55)

22. Seán Phelan (Nenagh Éire Óg) for Maher (60, temporary)

17. Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch) for Creedon (60).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick).