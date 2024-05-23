6 players to watch as Cork and Tipperary compete for Munster hurling glory

1. William Buckley (Cork – St Finbarr’s)

Part of a rich collection of young talents that have emerged from his club St Finbarr’s recently, Buckley’s role has grown in prominence for this U20 team. Was terrific last Friday night in shooting 0-9, six from play, in the semi-final success against Clare, supplying some vital scores near the end as Cork mounted their comeback.

Recent seasons have been defined by achievement for Buckley; All-Ireland minor glory in 2021, a county senior with St Finbarr’s in 2022, and U20 honours last year in Cork colours. This season has seen Buckley shoot 0-25 across five games for Cork, also showcasing his long-range striking from placed balls.

2. Darragh McCarthy (Tipperary – Toomevara)

It’s already been a memorable hurling campaign for McCarthy. In February he captained Nenagh CBS to a historic Dr Harty Cup victory as they stunned Ardscoil Rís in the decider with a late goal. The Toomevara youngster shot 0-20, seven from play, across their semi-final and final wins, proving a central figure in those pressure knockout games.

His form has not dipped since shifting to inter-county duties. To date McCarthy has fired 1-28 in Tipperary’s four outings. Free-taking has swelled that tally, but also illustrated his leadership skills, and his overall attacking contribution have been pivotal to Tipperary’s progress. A talented player that Cork will need to keep a close eye on.

Advertisement

3. Diarmuid Healy (Cork – Lisgoold)

Like team-mate Buckley, Healy has followed a similar career path with Cork outfits, a minor breakthrough in 2021 and further development to impress at U20 level last year. Fired 1-1 in last June’s All-Ireland final against Offaly, has continued to chip in with scores this season in amassing 0-12 to date.

Cork's Diarmuid Healy. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Healy’s display against Limerick last month was a standout as he rifled over five from play. The Lisgoold player has the capacity to notch points from distance, while his size and power makes him a focal point in the half-forward line for puckouts.

4. Senan Butler (Tipperary – Kilsheelan Kilcash)

Cork will not need reminding of the scoring threat Butler possesses. By half-time of the round-robin encounter between the pair three weeks ago, he had netted twice to place Tipperary in the driving seat. The hat-trick completed in the third quarter, Butler’s opportunism and finishing putting his team into an unassailable lead.

He also bagged a goal earlier in the season against Limerick and flighted over three points against Waterford. An All-Ireland minor winner in 2022, Butler came on as a substitute in that final victory over Offaly, similar to his team-mate McCarthy. His hurling profile has exploded since then, now a starter and a forward capable of shaping the outcome of this final.

5. Darragh O’Sullivan (Cork – Ballinhassig)

O’Sullivan first came to prominence in 2021 for the Cork minor team that won the All-Ireland, claiming the man-of-the-match award in that summer’s Munster final against Waterford. His progress was maintained as he nailed down a defensive starting spot in Cork’s U20 triumph last year. He was joined in the ranks by his younger brother Adam, who has been a key figure off the bench for the Rebels over the past couple of seasons, particularly in last week’s semi-final against Clare.

As they chase more provincial medals for the family collection, Darragh’s defensive role will be important. Blessed with pace and dynamism, his ball-playing skills are on show when Cork aim to get their passing game going.

Aaron O'Halloran (right) celebrates Tipperary's 2022 final win with team-mates. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

6. Aaron O’Halloran (Tipperary – Carrick Swans)

Full-back on that Tipperary minor team which claimed All-Ireland glory in such stunning fashion two years ago, O’Halloran has made the step up to U20 level in impressive fashion. He will anchor the Tipperary rearguard at number three tomorrow night, a defence that has notably only conceded a single goal in their four games to date.

O’Halloran was central to the clean sheet against Waterford, producing a couple of key defensive interventions late on, while he provided solidity to the cause when they shut out Cork. Tipperary now seek more of the same.