Cork's Cahalane bags 2-3 as Rebels run riot against Munster rivals Tipperary

Cork 2-27

Tipperary 1-18

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

CORK GOT THEIR Electric Ireland Munster MHC campaign off to a winning start on Sunday with an impressive win over Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rebels, managed by John Considine – who was in charge when the county last won the All-Ireland minor hurling, in 2001 – Cork were on top for much of the first half and Jack Cahalane’s goal on 10 minutes put them 1-4 to 0-2 ahead.

However, Tipp, with John Campion, Jack Leamy and Colm Fogarty impressive, stuck with their hosts and had the deficit down to a point, 1-8 to 0-10, with four minutes left until half-time.

A minute later, though, Cork struck for a second goal as Cian McCarthy and sub Colin Walsh combined to set up Cahalane for his second green flag.

While Leamy replied with the final score of the first half and had the first point after the restart to leave it 2-8 to 0-12, Cork reeled off seven points in a row to secure their position.

Tipperary's Ryan Walsh and Luke Horgan of Cork. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Darragh Flynn – who would finish with eight – McCarthy, the lively Paul O’Riordan and excellent midfielders Ethan Twomey and Luke Horgan all scored as they eased clear.

Tipp had a glimmer of hope when Darragh Stakelum netted on the three-quarter mark, but Cork never looked like allowing a comeback and subs Isaac Walsh and Jake Carr had late points as they won by 12.

Scorers for Cork: Darragh Flynn 0-8 (0-3 frees), Jack Cahalane 2-3, Ethan Twomey 0-4, Paul O’Riordan 0-3, Cian McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkett’s) (0-1 free), Colin Walsh 0-2 each, Luke Horgan, Daniel Hogan, Colm McCarthy, Jake Carr, Isaac Walsh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jack Leamy 0-8 (0-6 frees), John Campion, Colm Fogarty 0-4 each, Darragh Stakelum 1-0, Conor O’Dwyer 0-1.

CORK

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

2. Shane Kingston (Ballinora)

3. Cian McCarthy (Blackrock)

4. Ciarán O’Brien (St Catherine’s)

5. Cian McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkett’s)

6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr)

7. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk);

8. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

9. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)

10. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)

11. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill)

12. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields)

13. Colm McCarthy (Sarsfields)

14. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

15. Paul O’Riordan (Tracton)

Subs

21. Colin Walsh (Kanturk) for O’Leary (25, injured)

13. Seán Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for Colm McCarthy (51)

22. Isaac Walsh (Lisgoold) for Twomey (58)

20. Leon Doocey (Castlelyons) for Horgan (60)

24. Jake Carr (Fermoy) for O’Riordan (60)

TIPPERARY

1. Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan)

2. Sam Loughran (Ballina)

3. Gearóid Ryan (Cappawhite)

4. Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

5. Ed Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)

6. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)

7. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

8. Ryan Walsh (Fethard)

9. Ciarán McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney)

10. Cathal Deely (St Mary’s)

11. John Campion (Drom & Inch)

12. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle)

13. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha)

14. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)

15. Darragh Stakelum (Durlas Óg)

Subs

18. Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch) for McKelvey (38)

19. Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for McCormack (38)

23. Conor Ryan (Borrisokane) for Walsh (39)

21. Eoin Marnane (Golden-Kilfeacle) for Ryan (48)

22. Matthew Power (Ballina) for Deely (50)

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick)

