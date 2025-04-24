One Cork change for Tipperary as Dalton replaces suspended Barrett

DECLAN DALTON HAS been named in the Cork team to face Tipperary in the Munster hurling championship on Sunday, replacing the suspended Shane Barrett.

The second-half red card shown to Barrett against Clare in Ennis last Sunday rules him out of this weekend’s Round 2 clash in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Dalton, who came on in the draw with the Banner and knocked over the injury-time free to level the game, is set to start in the only change to the Cork team.

Captain Robert Downey is named at centre-back despite going off through injury early in the second half last Sunday.

Cormac O’Brien, who started the league final against Tipperary at wing-back but missed the Clare match with a quad injury, is named amongst the substitutes here with Sarsfields forward Jack O’Connor is also added to the panel, as Barrett and Eoin Roche make way.

Throw-in on Sunday is 4pm and the game is live on RTÉ 2.

The Cork Senior hurling team to play Tipperary in round 2 of the Munster Championship has been announced. Best wishes to the Cork team & management. #Borntoplay #RebelsRising pic.twitter.com/IcoWsUGRqu — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) April 24, 2025

Dublin, meanwhile, have made two changes for their Leinster championship clash with Wexford at Parnell Park.

Advertisement

Ronan Hayes and Darragh Power start ahead of Dónal Burke and Danny Sutcliffe, following last weekend’s late win over Offaly.

Key attacking duo Burke and Sutcliffe are absent from the matchday squad: both were substituted by half time against the Faithful county.

Throw-in on Saturday is 4.30pm, with the action live on GAA+.

The Dublin Senior Hurling panel has been named for Saturday's Leinster Championship meeting with Wexford at Parnell Park 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/5JMDHYHf93 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) April 24, 2025

Cork (v Tipperary)

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

17. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

18. Damien Cahalane (St.Finbarr’s)

19. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

20. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

23. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

24. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

25. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

26. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Dublin (v Wexford)

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

5. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barrog), 6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields – captain), 7. Paddy Dunleavy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s), 9. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

10. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

13. Sean Currie (Na Fianna), 14. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s), 15. Diarmaid O Dulaing (Commercials)