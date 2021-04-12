BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 12 April 2021
Cork to begin National League title defence (again) with Munster derby

The Rebelettes will host Tipperary next month.

By Paul Dollery Monday 12 Apr 2021, 2:11 PM
Cork star Orla Finn.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TIPPERARY WILL PROVIDE the opposition when holders Cork begin another defence of the Lidl National League Division 1 title that they won back in 2019.

For the 2021 ladies’ football competition, the Munster neighbours are together in Division 1B, with Cork to have home advantage in the opening fixture.

They’re joined in the group by Waterford and All-Ireland champions Dublin, who will square off in the capital when the action begins on the weekend of Sunday, 23 May.

Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Westmeath make up Division 1A. Mayo will be at home against Galway in their first outing, while Donegal will host Westmeath,

Last year’s National Leagues couldn’t be completed due to Covid-19, with the campaign ultimately declared null and void.

This year, three rounds of group fixtures will determine the four semi-finalists – with the top team from Division 1A meeting the second-placed team from Division 1B, and vice versa.

The same semi-final principle will apply across the divisions, while the bottom-placed teams in each group – with the exception of 4A and 4B – will take part in relegation play-offs.

Divisions 1, 2 and 3 will each see one county relegated, with the winners of the finals in Divisions 2, 3 and 4 earning promotion.

Click here to view a full list of fixtures.

