Major upset as Cork City's 24-game unbeaten run comes to an end

Cork City 0

Treaty United 2

TREATY UNITED ended Cork City’s 24-game unbeaten run in all competitions by winning 2-0 at Turner’s Cross this evening.

After Ben O’Riordan gave the Shannonsiders an early lead, a penalty from Marc Ludden sealed the three points for Tommy Barrett’s side at the start of the second half.

City; who came into the game on the back of a 6-1 trashing of Athlone Town last Friday night, almost scored inside five minutes when Louis Britton put a low ball into the box for Ruairi Keating.

The forward, who was in search of his 11th league goal of the season, was beaten to the ball by a sea of red and blue and Treaty frantically cleared their lines.

The Shannonsiders’ response was led by Lee Devitt, who played Success Edogun into space in front of the Shed End. The forward, who recently moved to Treaty from Athlone Town, aimed for the top right corner and he forced an excellent stretched save from David Harrington.

The visitors’ next venture into the City half ended with O’Riordan putting the ball into the top corner from 30 yards out. This followed an excellent steal by the defender, who took the ball from Barry Coffey as he attempted to pass it to Dylan McGlade.

When Coffey tried to make amends, Jack Brady dived low to save, and Keating’s attempted follow-up was scrambled away by the Treaty defence.

The Rebel Army resorted to set pieces to try and break Treaty’s low block. They ended up closing out the first half with a Matt Healy corner, from which Jonas Hakkinen hit the crossbar.

After the break, Edogun twisted free and tried a shot, which Coffey blocked. As Treaty pushed up, trying to get to the loose ball, Hakkinen fouled and referee Paul Norton pointed to the spot.

Ludden stepped up and sent Harrington the wrong way to double Treaty’s lead.

The visiting captain dropped in a perfect free-kick moments later and the ball narrowly missed O’Riordan who was in an acre of space.

Colin Healy went straight to his bench and he brought on James Doona, Cian Murphy, and Josh Honohan. They were sent on in a desperate rescue mission, but they struggled against Treaty’s compressed back-line.

On one occasion, when they did look to have broken through, Keating got on the end of a ball from Doona, and he hit the roof of the net.

Cork City: David Harrington; Cian Coleman, Dylan McGlade, Aaron Bolger, Ruairi Keating, Barry Coffey, Kevin O’Connor, Matt Healy (James Doona 54), Darragh Crowley, Jonas Hakkinen (Josh Honohan 54), Louis Britton (Cian Murphy 54).

Treaty United: Jack Brady; Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Dean George (Stephen Christopher 71), Lee Devitt, Success Edogun (Enda Curran 62), Willie Armshaw (Conor Melody 62), Martin Coughlan (Joe Collins 62), Ben O’Riordan (Darren Collins 87), Mark Walsh.

Referee: Paul Norton

Tonight’s other First Division results:

Waterford 2-1 Galway

Wexford 2-2 Cobh Ramblers

Bray 0-3 Longford Town