All-Ireland U20 and minor winners in Cork side for Munster semi-final against Clare

Blake Murphy celebrates his goal for Cork against Dublin in last year's All-Ireland final.

CORK HAVE INCLUDED six players who featured in last August’s thrilling All-Ireland final win over Dublin for tomorrow night’s provincial U20 football clash with Clare.

Keith Ricken’s side travel to Miltown Malbay for the semi-final of the EirGrid Munster championship for their first competitive game this season after Clare defeated Waterford in their quarter-final tie last week.

Goalkeeper Josh O’Keeffe, midfielder Daniel O’Connell and the attacking duo of Mark Cronin and Blake Murphy, who are joint captains and both scored goals in the comeback against Dublin, all started in the 2019 decider in Portlaoise. Jack Murphy and Fionn Herlihy were introduced as substitutes.

In addition wing-back David Buckley and wing-forward Brian Hayes were part of last year’s victorious U20 squad, as was Eanna O’Hanlon who is selected amongst the substitutes.

Midfielder Jack Lawton is the only player from last September’s Cork All-Ireland minor winning side named to start here with three others on the bench in goalkeeper Cian O’Leary, defender Darragh Cashman and attacker Conor Corbett.

Centre-back Bill Foley will make his first championship start for Cork. His father Mark won All-Ireland senior hurling medal with Cork in 1990, older brother Tim captained Cistercian College Roscrea to Leinster senior schools rugby cup title in 2015.

Throw-in tomorrow night is 7pm.

Cork

1. Josh O’Keeffe – Newmarket

2. Colm O’Shea – Kilshannig

3. Daniel O’Mahony – Knocknagree

4. Diarmaid Phelan – Aghada

5. David Buckley – Newcestown

6. Bill Foley – Bantry Blues

7. Brian Lynch – Douglas

8. Jack Lawton – Argideen Rangers

9. Daniel O’Connell – Kanturk

10. Jack Murphy – Éire Óg

11. Aodhán Ó Luasa – Naomh Aban

12. Brian Hayes – St Finbarr’s

13. Mark Cronin – Nemo Rangers (Joint Captain)

14. Fionn Herlihy – Doheny’s

15. Blake Murphy – St. Vincent’s (Joint Captain)

Subs

16. Cian O’Leary – Douglas

17. Bill Curtin – Kilshannig

18. Sean Desmond – Clondrohid

19. Eoghan Lehane – Canovee

20. Darragh Cashman – Millstreet

21. Eanna O’Hanlon – Kilshannig

22. Conor Corbett – Clyda Rovers

23. Conor Russell – Douglas

24. Gerry O’Sullivan – Boherbue

