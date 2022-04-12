Membership : Access or Sign Up
All-Ireland winners backbone Cork team to face Clare in Munster tie

Tipperary have made three changes for their game against Waterford.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 1:08 PM
Ben Cunningham and Ethan Twomey after last year's All-Ireland U20 final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

EIGHT PLAYERS WHO featured for Cork in last August’s All-Ireland final win over Galway, are named to start for their opening Munster U20 hurling tie tomorrow night against Clare.

The Banner lost out to Limerick last week and require a result for a game that will take place in Sixmilebridge.

Cork have named five players from last year’s All-Ireland winning team in Ethan Twomey, Eoin Downey, Brian O’Sullivan, team captain Jack Cahalane and Daniel Hogan. Luke Horgan, Michael Mullins and Ben Cunningham are selected to start here, having come on as substitutes in last year’s decider.

Cork’s squad also includes members of the county’s 2021 All-Ireland minor winning outfit with two of them in the starting side, full-back Kevin Lyons and corner-forward Diarmuid Healy. Midleton duo Brion Saunderson and Ciarmhac Smyth both won Cork senior hurling medals with their club last year.

Elsewhere Tipperary play Waterford in Semple Stadium, having won last week against Kerry in their opening group game. Tipperary boss Brendan Cummins has made three changes as Paidi Williams comes into goal, Conor O’Brien is selected at wing-back and Kyle Shelly is introduced at centre-forward.

Throw-in for both of tomorrow’s games is 7pm and they are streamed live on Sport TG4 YouTube.

Cork

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

2. Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields), 3. Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), 4. Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton)

5. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 6. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)

8. Michael Mullins (Whitechurch), 9. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)

10. Brian Keating (Ballincollig), 11. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s – captain), 12. Denis McSweeney (Blarney)

13. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 14. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields), 15. Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

  • 16. Cathal Wilson (Newcestown)
  • 17. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig)
  • 18. Culann Geary (Youghal)
  • 19. Mark Howell  (Douglas)
  • 20. Sean Walsh (Carrigtwohill)
  • 21.  Evan Cullinane (Ballinhassig)
  • 22. Jack Leahy (Dungourney)
  • 23. Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers)
  • 24. Colin Walsh (Kanturk)

Tipperary

1. Paidi Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), 3. Ciaran Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy), 4. Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

5. Conor O’Brien (Mullinahone), 6. James Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)

8. John Campion (Drom & Inch), 9. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Ed Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), 11. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), 12. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle),

13. Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), 14. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s), 15. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs

  • 16. Jason O’Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
  • 17. Conor Cadell (JK Brackens)
  • 18. Tony Cahill (Drom-Inch)
  • 19. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill)
  • 20. Sean Kenneally (Moneygall)
  • 21. Ciaran McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney)
  • 22. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)
  • 23. Conor O’Brien (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone)
  • 24. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

