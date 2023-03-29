Cunningham and Walsh lead the way as Cork U20s get off the mark against Waterford

Cork 1-17

Waterford 1-13

Stephen Barry reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

CORK GOT THE better of a second-half deluge at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, outscoring Waterford by 0-8 to 0-3 in testing conditions to see out a four-point win in round two of the Munster U20 Hurling Championship.

Cork seniors Colin Walsh (1-3) and Ben Cunningham (0-7) did the most damage to get Ben O’Connor’s troops off the mark after a round 1 bye.

Winless Waterford were led by the efforts of Patrick Fitzgerald (0-8) but he was starved of supply after the break.

The Déise carried the game to Cork in the first half. Fitzgerald landed three early points off of Eoin Downey, the latter attempt after a fabulous take from a long delivery.

Michael Mullaney added another long-ranger, while Cunningham’s point-taking was keeping Cork in contact.

In the 19th minute, Waterford vice-captain Josh Fitzgerald was first onto a breaking ball and he raced around the defence before dispatching the sliotar to the top corner. When Fitzgerald added a point and set up another for Charlie Treen, Waterford were six up; 1-9 to 0-6.

Walsh was brought out to wing-forward and he became Cork’s go-to puck-out target. He snagged one for a point and won another break from which he streaked clear to find the net.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Cork’s Jack Leahy in action against Waterford’s Willie Beresford. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Waterford just about held their lead to the half thanks to Cian Troy’s save from Micheál Mullins and Oisín Walsh’s block on Cunningham close to goal. 1-10 to 1-9 at the break.

Their lead was washed away as the rain clouds descended. Adam O’Sullivan and Mikey Finn mastered the conditions for points but after a leveller from substitute Francis Roche, there was no score for another 10 minutes.

Waterford’s shooting was deserting them, with only three points from 10 second-half shots as Colin Walsh added two, including another from a puck-out grab, and set up one for O’Sullivan.

Waterford had their goal chances but couldn’t get a shot off before Cunningham added the insurance free.

Scorers for Cork: Ben Cunningham 0-7 (4f, 1 65); Colin Walsh 1-3; Adam O’Sullivan 0-3; Mikey Finn, Ross O’Sullivan, Brian Keating, Eoin O’Leary 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Patrick Fitzgerald 0-8 (4f), Josh Fitzgerald 1-1, Charlie Treen 0-2, Michael Mullaney 0-1, Francis Roche 0-1.

Cork

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

2. Seán Daly (Randal Óg), 6. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig)

5. James Dwyer (Ballincollig), 3. Shane Kingston (Ballinora), 8. Michael Mullins (Whitechurch, captain)

7. Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig), 9. Mikey Finn (Midleton)

13. Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), 12. Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), 11. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

15. Jack Leahy (Dungourney), 14. Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), 10. Colin Walsh (Kanturk)

Subs:

21. Brian Keating (Ballincollig) for Finn (38)

22. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s) for Healy (42)

19. Timmy Wilk (Cobh) for O’Connell (46)

23. David Cremin (Midleton) for A O’Sullivan (54)

24. Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers) for Leahy (59)

Waterford

1. Cian Troy (Ballygunner)

4. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner), 3. Cormac Cantwell (Ballygunner), 2. Jamie Power (Modeligo)

17. Oisín Walsh (Fourmilewater), 6. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 7. Michael Mullaney (Stradbally)

8. Josh Fitzgerald (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 9. Willie Beresford (Abbeyside)

5. Joe Booth (Colligan, joint-captain), 14. Charlie Treen (Abbeyside), 11. Conor Keane (De La Salle, joint-captain)

12. Tom O’Connell (Brickey Rangers), 13. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), 15. Jack Twomey (De La Salle)

Subs:

23. Francis Roche (Clonea) for Twomey (h-t)

19. Kevin Cullinane (Passage) for Beresford (41)

22. Rian Walsh (Abbeyside) for Keane (47)

20. Evan Foley (St Molleran’s) for O’Connell (56)

18. Rory Dobbyn (Ballyduff Lower) for Booth (59)

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)

