Cork City beat UCD to secure First Division title

UCD AFC 0

Cork City 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from the UCD Bowl

CORK CITY SECURED promotion and the First Division title in style by seeing off their closest challenger UCD in a highly entertaining clash at the UCD Bowl.

A brilliantly-executed Malik Dijksteel second half strike ensured the runaway leaders could finally pop the champagne as they mathematically secured a swift promotion back to the top table in Irish football, sparking a huge outpour of relief and celebration at fulltime as their fans invaded the pitch, allowing Tim Clancy celebrate his new two-year deal in style.

Games between the top two had been tight affairs, with two 0-0 draws and a narrow 1-0 win at Turners Cross in the first meeting of the season, but this latest installment had a more open feel to it with chances at both ends throughout.

Cork’s Sean Maguire celebrates with fans. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Signalling their intention early on, Students midfielder Jake Doyle picked the ball up unmarked and from 30-yards out stung the palms of Bradley Wade, who did well to parry to safety.

And seconds later his side really should have been ahead when the inform Mikey Ragget found himself clear through on goal but, at the crucial moment, he dragged his shot agonisingly wide.

The visitors, on an incredible 12-game unbeaten league run, responded well and thought they had taken the lead when Charlie Lyons rose brilliantly and headed home from a Greg Bolger free-kick, only to see the flag raised for offside.

On the stroke of half time the visitors went frustratingly close to opening the scoring when Cian Bargary latched onto a raking Bolger pass, before showing tremendous pace to get the end-line but his cut-back was inches behind Seani Maguire who had an open goal at his mercy.

There was still time for ex-Shamrock Rovers skipper Finn to shave the post with a thunderous effort from 25-yards out as the game somehow remained scoreless at the break.

Cork’s Malik Duksteel celebrates his goal. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The relentless pace continued after the break and again it was the Leesiders who missed a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock. Malik Dijksteel showed great pace to steal the ball and burst forward, before sliding in Maguire who tried to dink the onrushing Kian Moore, but the Students stopper sharply raised a hand to deny the ex Preston man.

Echoing something of a ping-pong game it was UCD’s turn to then go close when Raggett, who had been a constant thorn in the side of Coleman and Lyons, saw his deflected strike not only beat Wade all ends up but also the foot of the post.

And with just over 20-minutes remaining the breakthrough finally came and it with was winger Dijksteel who found himself a yard clear on the penalty spot before smashing home, sparking wild chants of “We are going up.”

The home side tried desperately to get back on level terms in a clash that had a Cup feel to it, but the rebels stood firm to everything that came their way.

Referee Daniel Murphy eventually brought proceedings to a halt as the UCD Bowl erupted with wild celebrations as the players, staff and the boisterous travelling support joined together in the middle of the pitch in both relief and delight.

Elsewhere, Finn Harps stormed to a 4-1 win at Athlone Town, while Aaron Dobbs scored the winner for Wexford in a 2-1 victory at Cobh.

Treaty United played out a 1-1 draw with Kerry FC, and Daniel Norris scored the only goal of the game as Longford Town beat Bray Wanderers.

UCD AFC: Kian Moore; Niall Holohan, Adam Wells, Eanna Clancy, Luke O’Regan; Adam Verdon (Adam Brennan, 86’), Ronan Finn, Sean Brennan (Sam Norval, 78’); Jake Doyle, Mikey Raggett (Donal Higgins, 86’), Hugh Parker (Stephen Mohan, 78’).

CORK CITY: Bradley Wade; Darragh Crowley, Cian Coleman, Charlie Lyons, Evan McLoughlin; Cian Bargary (Joshua Fitzpatrick 83’), Sean Murray (Barry Coffey, 65’), Greg Bolger, Malik Dijksteel (Conor Drinan, 83’); Sean Maguire (Cian Murphy, 89’), Ruairi Keating.

Referee: Daniel Murphy