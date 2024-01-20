Cork retain McGrath Cup after shootout victory over Kerry

Cork 1-14

Kerry 1-14

(Cork win 4-3 on penalties)

Stephen Barry reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

MARK CRONIN SCORED the winning penalty as Cork defended their McGrath Cup title with a shoot-out victory over rivals Kerry.

With both sides having an eye on next weekend’s National League openers, this quality work-out went straight to penalties after Darragh Cashman kicked the 72nd-minute leveller for the home side.

Goalkeeper Patrick Doyle scored Cork’s first spot-kick before Blake Murphy blazed over the bar to hand Kerry the initiative.

But Micheál Burns also fired over and Doyle, who almost denied an identical effort from Diarmuid O’Connor, got down low to save from Darragh Roche.

Conor Geaney and Barry Dan O’Sullivan were Kerry’s other successful takers but the Rebels saw it out through Fionn Herlihy and a peach from Chris Óg Jones into the top corner before Cronin’s composed winner.

After lifting the cup, Cork captain Seán Meehan paid tribute to his Kiskeam clubmate John Paddy Joe Murphy, who passed away this week and was remembered with a minute’s silence before the match.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor selected a mix of six All-Ireland starters and newcomers, including debutant Armin Heinrich at wing-back. His finest moments were two perfectly lofted diagonal balls into the square which resulted in points for Killian Spillane and Ronan Buckley.

Cillian Burke was another youngster to stand out. His link-up play with Seán O’Shea created the first two points for Spillane and Dylan Geaney. He forced two turnovers in attack, allowing him to add a point of his own and create a goal chance for Brian Ó Beaglaoich, saved by Doyle.

O’Shea and Spillane both looked sharp, with the latter kicking 0-3 from play.

Cork led for most of the first half thanks to impressive centre-forward David Buckley. He won and converted three frees and added another from play as he gave Paul Murphy plenty of trouble.

His attempt at a fisted point also rebounded off the crossbar to Jones for another score.

Cork were experimenting with goalkeeper Doyle, an eye-catching shot-stopper, unafraid to join the attack. He was penalised by the referee, however, for taking too long over a kick-out and they conceded from the throw-in.

Cork compounded the error as all four covering defenders were sucked in towards the throw-ball, with Geaney the only player to gamble on outstanding midfielder Joe O’Connor punching the ball towards goal.

His finish made it 1-6 to 0-6 with both sides adding just one further point each before half-time.

Jack O’Connor, who picked up a yellow card early in the second half, made six changes at half-time and Cork’s greater continuity stood to them. O’Shea grabbed two marks to extend Kerry’s lead to four but the hosts hit back with a 1-2 streak.

The goal was calmly finished by Jones after a superb over-the-top ball by Ian Maguire caught out the Kerry defence. When Eoghan McSweeney and Luke Fahy pointed, they were ahead, 1-10 to 1-9.

Doyle saved a Micheál Burns rocket and Cronin pushed it out to a two-point lead but Kerry kicked three in a row in response from substitutes Conor Geaney and Roche (two frees).

A gorgeous kick from Blake Murphy equalised before Burns put Kerry back ahead at the start of four added minutes.

Cashman’s fine left-footed point levelled the game for an eighth time and when Rory Maguire’s swing at a long ball rolled wide, penalties were on the cards.

Scorers for Cork: David Buckley 0-5 (4f), Chris Óg Jones 1-1, Eoghan McSweeney 0-2, Luke Fahy 0-1, Brian O’Driscoll 0-1, Ruairí Deane 0-1 (f), Darragh Cashman 0-1, Mark Cronin 0-1, Blake Murphy 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Dylan Geaney 1-1, Killian Spillane 0-3, Seán O’Shea 0-3 (2m, 1f), Darragh Roche 0-2 (2f), Ronan Buckley 0-1, Cillian Burke 0-1, Gavin White 0-1, Micheál Burns 0-1, Conor Geaney 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 6. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam, captain), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 11. David Buckley (Newcestown), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh)

15. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), 14. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), 13. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

Subs:

20. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) for Walsh (h-t)

23. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Deane (h-t)

24. Cathal Maguire (Castlehaven) for McSweeney (53)

22. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys) for Buckley (57)

17. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree) for Meehan (57)

25. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s) for Corbett (61)

18. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet) for Fahy (62)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 7. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Ronan Buckley (Listry), 11. Dylan Geaney (Dingle), 12. Cillian Burke (Milltown-Castlemaine)

13. Killian Spillane (Templenoe), 14. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks, captain), 15. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

Subs: