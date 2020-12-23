BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 23 December 2020
Potent combo among three changes for Cork, while Tipp stay as they were for Munster U20 final

Tipp are listed as having made three positional switches and have also brought three new faces onto their bench for tomorrow’s decider.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 12:17 AM
Brian Hayes, who scored 1-4 off the bench against Limerick, gets the start for the Rebels in their provincial decider against two-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Tipp.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

CORK HAVE MADE three changes to the side which saw off Limerick for Wednesday’s night’s Munster U20 Hurling Championship final against Tipperary, who are named as being unchanged apart from three new faces on their bench.

For Pat Ryan’s Rebels, in come Colin O’Brien and Brian Hayes, who shot 1-9 between them off the bench in the semi-final, for Sam Burke and Seán Twomey respectively.

Ballygiblin’s Darragh Flynn, meanwhile, replaces Jack Cahalane in midfield. The former, 18, was the top scorer in last year’s minor championship.

For two-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Tipp, meanwhile, John Devane has named the same starting XV with three positional switches and as many new faces on the bench.

Conor Bowe moves from the half-forward line to left corner-forward, Devon Ryan moves from left half-forward to centre-forward, and Sean Ryan will wear 12.

Max Hackett, who made a goalscoring introduction against Waterford during the Premier’s victorious semi, remains on the bench, onto which come Boherlahan Dualla’s John Ryan, Thurles Sarsfields’ Eoin Purcell and Willie Barry of Cappawhite.

inpho_01767025 Max Hackett has to settle for a spot on the bench once more despite his goalscoring introduction against Waterford in Tipp's Munster semi. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The game will be televised live on TG4 from 7:15pm on Wednesday.

Cork

1. Eoin Davis (St Catherine’s)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarrif) (C)
3. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)
4. Aaron Walsh-Barry (Carrigtwohill)

5. Dáire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)
7. Dáire O’Leary (Watergrasshill)

8. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
9. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)

10. Eoin Carey (Kilworth)
11. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)
12. Colin O’ Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown)

13. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)
15. Shane Barrett (Blarrney)

Subs:
16. Donal Maher (Douglas)
17. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)
18. Fenton Denny (Ballincollig)
19. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)
20. Sam Quirke (Midleton)
21. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)
22. Padraig Power (Blarney)
23. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill)
24. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)
3. Conor Whelan (Carrick Davins)
4. Eanna McBride (JK Brackens)

5. Fintan Purcell (Drom & Inch)
6. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacks) Captain
7. Ray McCormack Borris-Ileigh)

8. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
9. Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara)

10. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)
11. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
12. Sean Ryan (Templederry Kenyons)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)
14. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
15. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Subs:

16. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey Borris)
17. Darragh Flannery (Kiladangan)
18. John Ryan (Boherlahan Dualla)
19. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)
20. Kieran Moloney (Thurles Sarsfields)
21. Max Hackett (Moycarkey Borris)
22. Eoin Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)
23. 23. Willie Barry (Cappawhite)
24. James Devaney (Borris-Ileagh)

