Cork strike five goals as they win high-scoring hurling league clash against Waterford

Cork 5-22

Waterford 1-27

SIX GOALS AND 49 points amassed between them, a win for Cork as they attempt to take flight this year and enough battling qualities on show by Waterford to satisfy them.

On the opening hurling league weekend after a long winter shutdown, there was plenty for both camps to absorb after an entertaining clash.

Cork claimed the victory, reversing last year’s pattern where Waterford reigned in their meetings, and it was largely down to their capacity to hit the net.

They finished with five green flags raised, the three between the 66th and 70th minutes proving the burst that settled this contest. Substitute Shane Kingston accelerated clear for one, Alan Connolly bagged a brace off the bench.

Waterford lost Calum Lyons to a red card in that passage of play but still managed to hit 1-3 without reply to round off the afternoon. Stephen Bennett carried over his terrific form from last year with a haul of 1-12, again spearheading Waterford’s scoring charge. Austin Gleeson chipped in with 0-5 and Kieran Bennett launched over a trio of scores.

The goal that arrived for Cork in the 20th minute went a good way to injecting their challenge with confidence and propelling them clear on the scoreboard. It was a splendid move as well with a chain of passes and runners involving Shane Barrett and Darragh Fitzgibbon culminating in Robbie O’Flynn crashing home a goal.

By the break Patrick Horgan had chalked up 0-7 with his usual array of scores – frees nailed from distance, a pair of ’65s and a brilliant strike from play after only 15 seconds.

Cork were 1-12 to 0-8 to the good at the interval, spurred on by a second quarter where they outscored Waterford 1-6 to 0-4. They pushed on again after the interval, Jack O’Connor drilling home a 43rd minute goal that swelled their advantage as they lead 2-15 to 0-10.

Yet whenever it hinted at getting ugly for Waterford, they found a way to dig in and haul Cork back. That 11-point deficit was whittled away with a series of scores as the second half unfolded and when Gleeson fired over a 66th minute shot, they were only four adrift.

Then came the Cork goalscoring spree as they rapidly fell 13 points adrift but again Liam Cahill saw his team plough away with that late scoring burst.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-12 (0-8f, 0-3 ’65), Alan Connolly 2-0, Robbie O’Flynn 1-1, Jack O’Connor, Shane Kingston 1-0 each, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-3, Shane Barrett 0-2, Tim O’Mahony 0-2 (0-1f), Seamus Harnedy, Luke Meade 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 1-12 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), Austin Gleeson 0-5, Kieran Bennett 0-3, Mikey Kearney 0-2, Jack Fagan, Patrick Curran, Shane McNulty, Mikey Kiely, Iarlaith Daly 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O Leary (Castlelyons),

3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s),

4. Sean O’Donoghue (Innscarra).

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum),

6. Mark Coleman (Blarney),

7. Niall Cashman (Blackrock).

8. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s),

9. Daragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville).

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own),

11. Luke Meade (Newcestown),

12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s).

13. Jack O’Connor (Sarfields),

14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers – captain),

15. Shane Barrett (Blarney).

Subs

22. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Harnedy (54),

23. Alan Cadogan (Douglas) for O’Connor (54),

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner),

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside – captain),

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle).

5. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank),

6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore),

7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart).

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan),

9. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower).

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle),

11. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater),

12. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside).

13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart),

14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion),

15. Colin Dunford (Colligan).

Subs

19. Billy Power (Clonea) for Montgomery (half-time),

20. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner) for O’Brien (46),

21. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper) for Dunford (46),

22. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan) for Conor Gleeson (54),

17. Shane Fives (Tourin) for Kenny (54).

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)

