Cork select new faces and Waterford name 9 of All-Ireland final team

Cork's Shane Barrett and Waterford's Billy Nolan both named to start.

Cork's Shane Barrett and Waterford's Billy Nolan both named to start.

CORK HAVE DRAFTED in new faces for Sunday’s hurling league opener while opponents Waterford have included nine of the side that lost last December’s All-Ireland final to Limerick.

Cork boss Kieran Kingston hands a league debut to corner-forward Shane Barrett, the U20 star from Blarney last year who came on against Dublin in last November’s All-Ireland qualifier.

Wing-back Niall Cashman and midfielder Billy Hennessy are other notable inclusinos handed the chance to impress. Patrick Collins is named in goal with his brother Gerard the reserve goalkeeper as Cork enter a new era following the retirement of Anthony Nash.

Waterford have selected six players who did not start in last year’s decider in Croke Park in goalkeeper Billy Nolan, defenders Mark O’Brien and Iarlaith Daly, midfielder Darragh Lyons, and the attacking pair of Conor Gleeson and Colin Dunford.

The Division 1 Group A clash takes place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 3.45pm and will be televised live on TG4.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O Leary (Castlelyons)

3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

4. Sean O’Donoghue (Innscarra)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrom)

6. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

7. Niall Cashman (Blackrock)

8. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

9. Daragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

11. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Jack O’Connor (Sarfields)

14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers – captain)

15. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Subs

16. Gerard Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

18. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

19. Daire Connery (Na Phiarsaigh)

20. James O’Flynn (Erins Own)

21. Daniel Meaney (Blackrock)

22. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

23. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

24. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

25. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

26. Tadgh Deasy (Blackrock)

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside – captain)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)

6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

9. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

11. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

12. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

15. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

Subs

16. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

17. Shane Fives (Tourin)

18. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)

19. Billy Power (Clonea)

20. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

21. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

22. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

23. Kieran Power (Dungarvan)

24. Seamus Keating (Ardmore)

25. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

26. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey discuss Gatland’s Lions selection and the bigger picture for Ulster and Leinster following European defeats.