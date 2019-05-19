This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After home losses, Cork and Waterford face tough away tasks in Munster minefield

Cork and Waterford need a response after opening day defeats.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 19 May 2019, 7:45 AM
28 minutes ago 409 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4635247
Captains Seamus Harnedy (Cork) and Noel Connors (Waterford) will lead their teams today.
Image: INPHO
Captains Seamus Harnedy (Cork) and Noel Connors (Waterford) will lead their teams today.
Captains Seamus Harnedy (Cork) and Noel Connors (Waterford) will lead their teams today.
Image: INPHO

AMIDST THE WONDER and chaos of last summer’s Munster hurling championship, one line rang true.

Home advantage counted.

Two games into 2019 and that 2018 pattern has been ripped up. The upshot of the early results is that it makes the challenge facing Cork and Waterford today more daunting as they take on buoyant forces in Limerick and Tipperary. 

As counties adjusted to a switch in format from a season unfolding over four games to a round-robin fixture programme that swelled that number to 11, the importance of thriving on your local patch grew in significance.

Remove the neutral location of Semple Stadium for last July’s final and 10 matches were played in 2018. Clare and Limerick utilised home comforts to win their two games in Cusack Park and Gaelic Grounds. Cork didn’t lose in Páirc Uí Chaoimh either, taking three points out of four.

Waterford could not be bracketed in the home category as they were incapable of hosting games, a factor that contributed to their winless run. 

That left Tipperary as the only outfit to succumb at home. They drew with Cork before losing out to Clare and that match, balanced on a second-half knife edge, swung away from them when Jake Morris rapped a shot off the upright at one end and Ian Galvin retorted by firing a strike to the net at the other. Fine margins.

That trend seemed to provide a key backdrop before the 2019 model commenced last Sunday, a reminder to teams of the importance of protecting their home arenas in the second season of this structure.

No two counties in Munster have had their stadia in the spotlight as glaringly as Cork and Waterford. But despite the provisions of a familiar venue, the number of home losses and away wins doubled last Sunday afternoon. 

The doors of Páirc Uí Chaoimh had been shut since early February as the storm raged over the expense of their refurbishment project and the failure of the pitch surface to adequately stand up to 70 minutes of action. Walsh Park had been declared a no-entry zone last summer, forcing Waterford into a nomadic existence as they toured the province.

Both pitches looked resplendent last Sunday afternoon but there were nothing for the locals to cheer at the final whistle. Aside from a phase of control before half-time, Cork saw the Tipperary attack wreak havoc and inflict a seven-point beating. Waterford rushed to the finish line too late against Clare and were pipped by a point.

The upshot of the 2018 pattern being ripped apart is the gradient facing Cork and Waterford has got altogether steeper. We’re only one round in but the complexion of the championship is immediately altered by the reversals suffered by home teams.

Cork had been unbeaten in eight games in Munster, garnering two titles in the process, a run stretching back to May 2016. They lost out at the hands of Tipperary then and their season unravelled as they were dumped out of the qualifiers by Wexford. A response of greater poise and defiance is needed.

Waterford have now not won a match in Munster since their June 2016 semi-final against Clare. They’ve suffered a lot of damage since with six defeats – half of those emphatic losses by margins of 9, 13 and 21 points – and a draw.

Neither side has had much time to unscramble their minds. Rather than stewing on the setback, the onus this week will be on mounting a response. 

Both John Meyler and Páraic Fanning have chopped and changed their starting fifteens. Four changes apiece, newcomers like Robert Downey and Callum Lyons pressed into action for their championship bows. Cork targeting their half-back line by removing two-thirds of it, Waterford zoning in on their attack by bringing in a trio of new faces.

Bubbles O’Dwyer and Tony Kelly inflicted damage on both rearguards with their roving centre-forward roles last Sunday. How Cork and Waterford move to protect the heart of their defences today will be critical. Instruct Mark Ellis and Tadhg de Búrca to man the central channel or follow a forward that may roam?

Up front Cork posted a healthy total of 1-24 against Tipperary but the contribution from their attack was uneven, the scores weighed heavily toward Patrick Horgan. They have no debate over free-taking whereas Waterford’s dilemma persists. Stephen Bennett had a fine league but Pauric Mahony’s razor-sharpness is required and he’s likely to thrive with the responsibility.

Defeat for either will scupper their hopes of a Munster final place but will not necessarily torpedo their chances of finishing third in a ferociously competitive province. 

Four points on the board may be enough to enter the All-Ireland series in a low-key fashion and prolong their summer. Cork and Waterford will both have two games left after today, including that Saturday night showdown on 8 June where they will cross paths, in order to reach that four point mark.

But there needs to be signs of an upturn in performance levels in order to invest faith that they can achieve that. 

After slipping up at home, the retort on the road needs to be a defiant one.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie