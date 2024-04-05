Ben O'Connor's Cork side get off to strong Munster start with win over Waterford

Cork 0-21

Waterford 1-10

Tomas McCarthy reports from Fraher Field, Dungarvan

ON A DESPERATE night for hurling in Dungarvan, Jack Leahy shot ten points as defending All Ireland champions Cork enjoyed a comfortable victory over Waterford.

In front of 2,377 supporters, the Rebels never fell behind and nine players got on the scoresheet. Leahy led the way with ten points (eight frees and two from play) while William Buckley (0-3) and Diarmuid Healy (0-2) also caught the eye.

Waterford struggled with their short game in the awful weather against slicker opposition. Charlie Treen chipped in with eight points (seven frees) for the hosts while substitute Conor Tobin netted a late consolation goal.

Cork took the field with seven of the team that defeated Offaly in the 2023 All-Ireland final. Waterford boss Ken McGrath could call on senior panellists Patrick Fitzgerald and Scott Ryan.

As the wind and rain swept across the field, Jack Leahy sent the Rebels ahead from a free after just 45 seconds. Charlie Treen levelled in the third minute with a placed ball of his own.

Leahy converted two more frees for Cork before Diarmuid Healy hit their first from play on eight minutes. Leahy dispatched three further frees and Healy got his second of the night as Ben O’Connor’s side moved 0-8 to 0-1 ahead.

Treen fired Waterford’s first from play after a fine catch from Marc Ó Mathúna. Cork wing-forward Tadhg O’Connell traded passes with Oran O’Regan before he split the posts. David Cremin, Jack Leahy and William Buckey stretched the lead to ten.

Treen accounted for four of Waterford’s first half points (three frees and one from play). A determined run from Jack Twomey created a goal chance for Patrick Fitzgerald but his shot was saved by Paudie O’Sullivan. The Ballygunner ace got his opening point four minutes into injury time as the Déise trailed 0-14 to 0-5 at the break.

Jack Leahy impressed for Cork tonight (file photo). Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Leahy nailed two more frees on the resumption. Two Treen frees and one from Fitzgerald at the other end narrowed the gap to eight by the 40th minute (0-16 to 0-8). Leahy entered double figures with a long distance placed ball.

Fitzgerald went low with a close range free but Paudie O’Sullivan was equal to it. Eight points was as near as the home team got. Then William Buckley cut through the Déise defence to strike his third point from play.

With three minutes left, a short Waterford puckout went awry and Cork sub Barry Walsh was pulled back by Daniel Lalor for a penalty. Goalkeeper Paudie O’Sullivan lashed it over the bar. Ben Walsh and Ross O’Sullivan added late points for Ben O’Connor’s men as the rain continued to bucket down. In the last minute, Déise sub Conor Tobin flicked a Treen free to the Cork net.

Scorers for Cork: Jack Leahy 0-10 (8fs), William Buckley 0-3, Diarmuid Healy 0-2, Paudie O’Sullivan (penalty), Mikey Finn (1f), Ben Walsh, Tadhg O’Connell, David Cremin, Ross O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Charlie Treen 0-8 (0-7f), Conor Tobin 1-0, Patrick Fitzgerald 0-2 (0-1f).

Cork

1. Paudie O’Sullivan

2. Denis Cashman, 3. Kevin Lyons, 4. Darragh O’Sullivan

5. James Dwyer, 6. Óran O’Regan, 7. Cillian Tobin

8. Mikey Finn, 9. Ben Walsh

12. Tadhg O’Connell, 11. William Buckley, 10. Diarmuid Healy

13. Jack Leahy , 14. David Cremin, 15. Eoin O’Leary

Subs

19. Peter O’Shea for Tobin (49)

22. Adam O’Sullivan for O’Connell (49)

24. Barry Walsh for O’Leary (51)

23. Ross O’Sullivan for Leahy (51)

20. Ben Nyhan for Cremin (59)

Waterford

1. Scott Ryan

3. Daniel Lalor

4. Cillian Ryan

2. Conor Keane

5. Aaron O’Neill

6. Billy O’Connell

7. Fionn Hallinan

8. Evan Spellman

9. Darragh Walsh

10. Sean Mackey

11. Charlie Treen

12. Marc O Mathuna

13. Jack Twomey, 14. Patrick Fitzgerald,

15. Michael Morrissey

Subs

17. Michael Burke for Hallinan (half-time)

20. Conor Tobin for Morrissey (40)

23. Joseph O’Keeffe for Walsh (45)

19. Brian Callaghan for Mackey (49)

22. Jack Power for Spellman (52)

Referee: Conor Doyle (Tipperary)