Lehane out, Cadogan in as Cork hurlers show hand for Waterford clash

CORK MANAGER JOHN Meyler has made one change to his Rebel side to face Waterford in their Munster SHC clash tomorrow night.

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 7pm [live on Sky Sports] with Cork back on track after a massive win over All-Ireland champions Limerick last time out made amends for an opening-round defeat to Tipperary.

Alan Cadogan comes in for Conor Lehane in the full-forward line, after the latter sustained an injury in their win over the Treaty. Lehane will take his place on the bench however. Cadogan makes his first championship start since August 2017 after a tough time with injuries.

Waterford, for the second year in-a-row, will not advance to the All-Ireland stages after a a torrid Munster Championship thus far.

The Déise have also named their side, with Pauric Mahony suspended after last Sunday’s red card and some big names like Noel Connors and Kevin Moran left out.

Waterford

Source: Waterford GAA Twitter.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s – captain)

12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

15. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

