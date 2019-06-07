This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lehane out, Cadogan in as Cork hurlers show hand for Waterford clash

The Déise are much-changed for the Munster SHC meeting.

By Emma Duffy Friday 7 Jun 2019, 9:51 PM
1 hour ago 3,529 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4673262
Cork boss John Meyler.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cork boss John Meyler.
Cork boss John Meyler.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK MANAGER JOHN Meyler has made one change to his Rebel side to face Waterford in their Munster SHC clash tomorrow night. 

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 7pm [live on Sky Sports] with Cork back on track after a massive win over All-Ireland champions Limerick last time out made amends for an opening-round defeat to Tipperary.

Alan Cadogan comes in for Conor Lehane in the full-forward line, after the latter sustained an injury in their win over the Treaty. Lehane will take his place on the bench however. Cadogan makes his first championship start since August 2017 after a tough time with injuries.

Waterford, for the second year in-a-row, will not advance to the All-Ireland stages after a  a torrid Munster Championship thus far. 

The Déise have also named their side, with Pauric Mahony suspended after last Sunday’s red card and some big names like Noel Connors and Kevin Moran left out.

Waterford

waterforf Source: Waterford GAA Twitter.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s – captain)
12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
15. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

