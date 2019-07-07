Cork score incredible 1-40 in 23-point defeat of Westmeath to set-up Kilkenny showdown

Cork 1-40

Westmeath 0-20

Conor McKenna reports from TEG Cusack Park

CORK ADVANCED TO the All-Ireland SHC quarter-final, after a comprehensive 23 point victory over Westmeath, in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Cork had far too much for their Midland counterparts and will be pleased with the manner of this victory, although tougher tasks most certainly await the Munster side.

It was Cork’s Alan Cadogan who opened the scoring with a point after 15 seconds, before a free from Killian Doyle levelled proceedings.

Points from Cadogan and Bill Cooper gave Cork a two-point lead, which was halved following a point from Westmeath’s Eoin Price.

Cork registered the next six points in succession to leave the gap at seven points with 13 minutes played and the game was all but over as a contest at this juncture.

Cork did not go for goals in the first half, instead opting to put the ball over the bar whenever possible and they went into half-time, with a 15-point lead, with the score-board reading 0-24 to 0-9 in favour of the visitors.

Declan Dalton competes for a high ball with Darragh Egerton and Paul Greville. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The games only goal arrived in the 41st minute courtesy of Robbie O’Flynn, who found the net, after a pass from Patrick Horgan to give his side a 19 point lead, which was increased to 20 following Conor Lehane’s point moments later.

Westmeath finished the game with 14 men, after Gary Greville was shown a second yellow card in the 69th minute and Cork cruised to a 23 point win.

Cork will face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland quarter-final next week, while Westmeath’s season is over following this defeat.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-10 (5f), Robbie O’Flynn 1-4, Alan Cadogan, Seamus Harnedy and Shane Kingston 0-5 each, Conor Lehane 0-4, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-3, Bill Cooper, Tim O’Mahony, Jamie Coughlan and Declan Dalton 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: Killian Doyle 0-9 (5f), Eoin Price 0-4, Aonghus Clarke 0-2, Robbie Greville, Paul Greville, Shane Clavin, Ciaran Doyle and Jack Galvin 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

10. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

12. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

14. Pat Horgan (Glen Rovers)

15. Seamus Harnedy (St. Itas)

Subs:

17. Damien Cahalane (St. Finbarrs) for Coleman (h-t)

22. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for Cooper (h-t)

23. Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum) for A Cadogan (h-t)

24. Declan Dalton (Fr. O’Neills) for Harnedy (45)

19. Darren Browne (Kanturk) for Ellis (51)

Westmeath

1. Conor Lynch (St. Oliver Plunketts)

2. Darragh Egerton (Clonkill)

3. Tommy Doyle (Lough Lene Gaels)

4. Gary Greville (Raharney)

5. Liam Varley (Castletown-Geoghegan)

6. Aonghus Clarke (Castletown-Geoghegan)

17. Paul Greville (Raharney)

8. Shane Clavin (Castletown-Geoghegan)

9. John Gilligan (Fr. Daltons)

10. Joey Boyle (Raharney)

11. Killian Doyle (Raharney)

12. Cormac Boyle (Raharney)

13. Jack Galvin (Cullion)

14. Eoin Price (Clonkill)

15. Robbie Greville (Raharney)

Subs:

23. Darragh O’Reilly (Castlepollard) for Clavin (39)

21. Derek McNicholas (Lough Lene Gaels) for J Boyle (45)

19. Ciaran Doyle (Raharney) for C Boyle (47)

7. Conor Shaw (Brownstown) for Clarke (52)

20. Aaron Craig (St. Anne’s, Wexford) for Varley (69)

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).

