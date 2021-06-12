BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 12 June 2021
Three second-half goals key as Cork claim win over Westmeath in Division 2 relegation play-off

Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted this afternoon’s game.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Jun 2021, 3:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,898 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5465098
Cork's Dan Dineen and Westmeath's Boidu Sayeh.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cork 3-22

Westmeath 0-25

TWO CORK GOALS in the opening 10 minutes of the second half proved crucial as Ronan McCarthy’s side saw off Westmeath and avoided relegation to Division 3 of the Allianz National Football League.

The first three-pointer was registered by Mark Collins, edging the home team in front 1-14 to 0-15 in the Division 2 South relegation play-off at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Then after Westmeath responded impressively with a string of points to go ahead, Cork captain Ian Maguire made an inspirational run from deep before laying off for Luke Connolly to palm to the net.

Brian Hurley, who came off the bench before half-time for the injured Cathail O’Mahony, notched three points in the third quarter and that helped Cork lead 2-17 to 0-19 by the second-half water break.

Westmeath had enjoyed the best of the opening quarter as they went ahead 0-10 to 0-6 by the first water break. John Heslin, Ronan O’Toole and Lorcan Dolan all found their range as Cork struggled to cope with the attacking play of Jack Cooney’s side.

Cork’s fortunes did improve in the second quarter and they drew level at 0-11 apiece at one juncture. Luke Connolly kicked 0-4 in the opening period while O’Mahony and newcomer Dan Dineen also showed up well in the full-forward line.

But Cork lost O’Mahony to injury and Westmeath, with Heslin scoring 0-6 overall in the half, closed that spell out strongly to go ahead 0-14 to 0-12 at the break. They came close to hitting the net as well but Sam Duncan’s shot struck the butt of the upright.

However Cork took control following the break, and a third goal arrived from Hurley in the 62nd minute, the Castlehaven man taking full advantage following a lovely pass from Kevin O’Donovan. He came close to hitting the net again but his late shot hit the bar..

Heslin finished with 0-12 for Westmeath but the concession of those goals proved costly for the Leinster outfit as they finished six points in arrears.

Scorers for Cork: Luke Connolly (0-4f) , Brian Hurley (0-1f) 1-4 each, Mark Collins 1-1, Dan Dineen (0-1 mark), Cathail O’Mahony 0-3 each, Paul Walsh 0-2, John O’Rourke, Ruairi Deane, Sean White, Brian Hartnett, Colm O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: John Heslin 0-12, Ronan O’Toole, Ray Connellan, Ger Egan, Lorcan Dolan 0-3 each, Sam McCartan 0-1.

The42 Team

