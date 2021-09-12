Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 12 September 2021
Cork's Orla Cronin gets eleventh-hour reprieve to play in today's All-Ireland final

The forward was handed a three-match ban for her sending-off in the semi-final against Kilkenny.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 9:25 AM
Orla Cronin is shown a red card by referee John Dermody in Cork's All-Ireland semi-final win against Kilkenny.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
ORLA CRONIN HAS been cleared to play for Cork in today’s All-Ireland senior camogie final against Galway at Croke Park (4.15pm).

A decision made last night by the Disputes Resolution Authority gave the forward an eleventh-hour reprieve to feature in the decider.

Cronin had been given a three-match suspension after being shown a red card by referee John Dermody in Cork’s semi-final win over Kilkenny.

The punishment came after she was deemed to have been in breach of Rule 44.1.2 (e): Striking a player with a hurley in a manner that the referee deems non-accidental.

Cork’s attempts to have the original decision overturned failed at the Hearings Committee and the Appeals Committee earlier this week, but the DRA have now freed Cronin to play.

“The DRA Tribunal (Mr Aaron Shearer BL, Mr. Gareth Robinson BL and Mr Declan Hallissey) granted an interim order staying the period of suspension pending a full tribunal hearing,” explained a statement posted on the DRA website.

