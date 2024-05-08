Leinster scrum-half Cormac Foley signs new contract

LEINSTER SCRUM-HALF Cormac Foley has signed a new contract with the province.

The former Ireland U20 international signed his first professional contract in 2022 and is a graduate of the Leinster academy having featured seven times for the team this season.

Foley’s new deal comes just 24 hours after Max Deegan committed his future to Leinster while Will Connors and Ryan Baird are also staying put along with winger Tommy O’Brien.

Academy prop Jack Boyle has recently signed his first senior deal with the province as well.

