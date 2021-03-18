Cormac Izuchukwu to make first Ulster start

CORMAC IZUCHUKWU is set to make his first Ulster start against Zebre in the Pro14 clash at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow night (kick-off: 8.15pm, live on Premier Sports/eir Sport)

In their final Pro14 regular-season game, the 21-year-old will line out alongside Kieran Treadwell at second row,.

Marty Moore returns to the side at tighthead, with Eric O’Sullivan and John Andrew retaining their spots in the front row.

Jordi Murphy captains the team at openside flanker, while Sean Reidy and David McCann complete the back row.

Ethan McIlroy comes in at fullback, and Rob Lyttle and Robert Baloucoune are on the left and right wings respectively.

Stewart Moore and James Hume feature in the centre, with John Cooney and Michael Lowry the half-back pairing.

Ulster team to play Zebre:

15. Ethan McIlroy

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Michael Lowry

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Cormac Izuchukwu

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordy Murphy (Captain)

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. Brad Roberts

17. Callum Reid

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Matty Rea

21. David Shanahan

22. Ian Madigan

23. Ben Moxham