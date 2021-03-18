Cormac Izuchukwu to make first Ulster start

CORMAC IZUCHUKWU is set to make his first Ulster start against Zebre in the Pro14 clash at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow night (kick-off: 8.15pm, live on Premier Sports/eir Sport)
In their final Pro14 regular-season game, the 21-year-old will line out alongside Kieran Treadwell at second row,.
Marty Moore returns to the side at tighthead, with Eric O’Sullivan and John Andrew retaining their spots in the front row.
Jordi Murphy captains the team at openside flanker, while Sean Reidy and David McCann complete the back row.
Ethan McIlroy comes in at fullback, and Rob Lyttle and Robert Baloucoune are on the left and right wings respectively.
Stewart Moore and James Hume feature in the centre, with John Cooney and Michael Lowry the half-back pairing.
Ulster team to play Zebre:
15. Ethan McIlroy
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stewart Moore
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Michael Lowry
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. John Andrew
3. Marty Moore
4. Cormac Izuchukwu
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordy Murphy (Captain)
8. David McCann
Replacements:
16. Brad Roberts
17. Callum Reid
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Matty Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Ian Madigan
23. Ben Moxham
