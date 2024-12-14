'It hurts a lot. You want to be up there with the best in the world'

CORMAC IZUCHUKWU INTENDS channelling the hurt from last Sunday’s 61-21 Champions Cup thrashing at Toulouse towards downing Bordeaux-Begles who visit Kingspan Stadium today for round two of the pool stages.

The 24-year-old was sprung from the bench at Stade Ernest-Wallon in a game which had already gone well beyond Ulster’s reach thanks to an Antoine Dupont masterclass, but the recently-capped Ireland forward in last month’s Fiji Test is eager to make an impression today against Bordeaux’s stars including Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

“It hurts a lot,” said Izuchukwu of the nine tries Ulster conceded at the start of the week.

“You want to be up there with the best in the world and it’s hard.

“I myself wasn’t up to it last weekend I felt like I didn’t have enough good moments (from the bench) and it kind of stays with you.”

“It’s a bit of an itch so hopefully this weekend I can fix that,” added the London-born but Tullamore raised player who can function at both lock and in the back row the latter position where he starts today for Ulster.

“Everyone here hates losing and as a team we really hate losing and it’s not a good environment to be around whenever we lose.

“Everyone wants to change that, and you can only change that by winning so this weekend we’re going to have to get stuck in and hopefully do what we can.

“I can’t wait for it and hopefully have a good game and do something special for the fans as when you’re back here (at the Kingspan) it’s a whole different feeling.”

Ulster need a good outcome today to not only stay in the Pool One mix but also avoid the uncomfortable situation which will see them having lost four games on the spin should last season’s beaten quarter-finalists Bordeaux, who won at home to Leicester Tigers in their opening European fixture, get the better of them.

“Their (Bordeaux’s) backline is really special, they’ve got power and speed same as Toulouse, but it’s just can we handle that and as forwards spread the field and take care of the challenges.

“Obviously, there’s a lot to fix and they (Toulouse) had certain players like (Antoine) Dupont doing certain things, but Bordeaux have a whole new set of players who can do a whole other set of things so it’s going to be a case of just take our medicine and hopefully move in the right direction this weekend.”