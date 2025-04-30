Champions Cup format 'not perfect' says EPCR boss

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE of European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), Jacques Raynaud, has told AFP that while the current format of the Champions Cup “is not perfect”, it is still “very good”.

The Frenchman said some changes needed to be made but insisted that South African teams, whose inclusion in what was previously the European Cup has proved contentious from both playing and logistical angles, remain eager to win the competition.

“It’s not a question of revolution, but of adjusting a formula that is giving us a lot of satisfaction,” he said in an interview.

The format sees 24 teams drawn from France’s Top 14, the English Premiership and the United Rugby Championship (Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy, South Africa) split into four groups which compete in a modified round robin format, with teams not playing others from their own league.

“We’re in the third season of this format,” said Raynaud.

“It’s not perfect but the feedback we’re getting is that it’s very good.

“It maximises international encounters, between clubs from a different culture, from a different league.

“For the last two years, there has only been one match with nothing at stake at the end of the fourth round of group matches. That was one of the big criticisms of the previous formats.

“People forget that there could be days five and six with matches with nothing at stake.”

Raynaud said that EPCR was looking at tweaks in the knock-out phases with “advanced discussions” taking place about a move to adopt France’s Top 14 play-off format.

Raynaud said the current system of playing a last-16 game followed a week later by a quarter-final “poses problems in terms of ticketing, logistics and so on”.

There are also moves to reduce the number of teams taking part.

“That’s one of the ways in which we’re working to make the Champions Cup more prestigious,” he said.

“One solution in the medium term is to go back to 16 or 18 teams as before. It’s something we’re thinking about, but it’s not a done deal yet.

“The ‘Premiumisation’ of the Champions Cup is a real project, which could take several forms, including these, but it will take longer to put in place.”

South African clubs joined the EPCR competitions in 2022-23.

The Durban-based Sharks won the second-tier Challenge Cup in 2024 but there have been rumblings about the logistical and environmental implications of jetting sides between Europe and South Africa.

On occasion this has prompted the use of under-strength teams which has devalued both competitions.

“For the South Africans, the first year, they had two teams in the quarter-finals, and the second year they won a title,” said Raynaud.

“This year, everyone is disappointed. They’ve started to think about the subject and are analysing it.

“Don’t get me wrong about the South Africans: it’s not enough for them to win the World Cup, they want to win the Champions Cup.”

