21-year-old Izuchukwu's season over after Ulster confirm torn ACL

Izuchukwu after his injury against Harlequins.

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that academy second row Cormac Izuchukwu’s season is over after he suffered a torn ACL in his knee.

The 21-year-old, who has impressed for Dan McFarland’s side in recent months, will undergo surgery next week having suffered the injury in the Challenge Cup win over Harlequins.

Ireland 7s graduate Izuchukwu recently signed a new contract with Ulster to keep him with the province through to the summer of 2023.

In better injury news for Ulster, out-half/centre Angus Curtis has returned to full team training for the first time since he sustained a serious knee injury in a Pro14 clash with Leinster back in December 2019.

The former Ireland U20 international will hope to kick-start his career again in the coming weeks, with Ulster facing Connacht in the Rainbow Cup this Friday.

McFarland hopes to welcome captain Iain Henderson back for that clash but the province say his “fitness to play will be monitored during training this week.”