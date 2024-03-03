'We knew he was special - I think he could’ve become one of the best players ever'

THE DATE OF 2 March was one that was always going to stir some deep memories for Mickey Harte.

Twenty years ago, riding high in the months after Tyrone’s first-ever All-Ireland triumph, he made a decision to promote Cormac McAnallen to team captain.

In doing so, he was handing the team from Peter Canavan – who would go on to play for another two seasons – to the generation that had helped Canavan up the Hogan Stand steps in 2003.

McAnallen had captained the Tyrone minor side of 1998 and had captained the county U21s in 2000 and 2001. Unusually, they were All Ireland champions in all of those years. Incredibly, McAnallen was the captain of the U21 team in 2000 even though he had another year to play at that level.

Two decades after McAnallen’s sudden passing, Harte reflected after Derry’s league defeat to Dublin last night.

“It is a day we will never forget. I have often wondered how Cormac could’ve developed into, what he would’ve been like.

“We knew he was special and he had achieved so much in his short life and I fear we all missed what he could’ve become.

“I think he could’ve become one of the best players ever to play the game.”

Asked about the Eglish St Patrick’s man’s leadership qualities, Harte said, “He took that on from the minors, right through the U21s and when he took over the senior one (captaincy), I would’ve looked forward to see what he could do.

“He was a great lad to have around the place and very mature for his age.

“He is such a loss to his family and the whole GAA world, particularly in Tyrone.”

Harte added, “I had great time for the man from 17 on the first minor team of ’97 that didn’t win, ’98 yes and the two 21’s

“I had a wee goal for him and I think he would’ve done it, I think he would’ve been the only person to have lift all three things.

“He had the first two got and maybe they are the hardest to get. I think he would’ve got the three of them.”