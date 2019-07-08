Bumper Irish Open performance and payday a 'game changer' for Sharvin

IRELAND’S CORMAC SHARVIN hopes he can use his performance at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open as a springboard in his bid to earn full European Tour playing rights for next season.

Sharvin’s closing round of 70 at Lahinch on Sunday saw the 26-year-old end the week as the top Irish finisher, as he earned the biggest payday of his career with a cheque for €85,655.

Sharvin in action at Lahinch on Saturday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A tie for 15th on the County Clare links saw Sharvin earn the praise of Pádraig Harrington among others, and certainly, anyone who followed his progress during the week will have been impressed.

Playing at the Irish Open courtesy of a Sport Ireland invitation, Sharvin — who jumps up to 404th in the world rankings — made the most of his opportunity and the confidence he will take from Lahinch will stand him in good stead for the rest of the season.

The County Down native returns to the Challenge Cup this week, for the La Vaudreuil Challenge in France, and the goal now is to finish the year strongly to earn a full Tour card for 2020.

“I think I belong out here, and I think anybody who watched me would say the same,” he said. “I’m in a good position now on the Challenge Tour. Hopefully, I can just keep my form going and play well towards the end of year.

It’s definitely a big stepping stone for me. Obviously to compete with the best in the world is obviously going to give me confidence going forward. In terms of my mindset, it’s something that I’ve worked really hard on the last year or so, and to see it hold up on the biggest podium is great.

Sharvin admitted his performance at the Irish Open is a ‘game changer’ for his career moving forward.

“I think for my profile, definitely,” he continued. “I’ve played great golf this week under high-intensity pressure. It’s a great step in the right direction.

I always seem to play well when I have a big crowd. I don’t know what it is. Maybe I just focus a bit more. I actually feel like I just want to show everyone how good I am. It’s nearly sort of like a showman’s kind of way, a bit like a maverick. I feel comfortable with the crowds and feel like I want to show them what game I have.

“If I can compete with the best in the world, I mean, I can definitely win on the Challenge Tour. There’s nothing to stop me winning a few times this year and securing my card pretty early.”

On picking up a cheque for €85,655, a sum almost three times what he has earned on the Challenge Tour this season, Sharvin added: “It’s obviously a bit of comfort. Like I always like to have a caddie, so that helps me get a caddie from now on. I don’t have to worry about — caddies are expensive, but I don’t have to worry about that side of things. It’s a big help for sure.”

