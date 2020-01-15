3 Kerry teams into Munster semi-finals as their dominance continues

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE, the record winners of the Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster PPS U19AFC) remain on course to add a 23rd title but they were made to work for victory against St Flannan’s College at Ballyagran on Wednesday.

The Killarney school trailed by 1-8 to 0-4 at half-time having played against the wind, but made the most of the elements in the second period, with Ryan O’Grady leading the way for them. However, it wasn’t until the 58th minute that ‘the Sem’ hit the front and though a two-point lead was established, a point from Mark McInerney gave Flannan’s hope.

Ultimately, an equaliser would remain elusive for the Ennis side, who were excellent in the first half. Killian O’Connor’s opening-minute goal gave them a platform and McInerney and Diarmuid Cahill weighed in on the point-scoring front as they retired with a seven-point advantage.

The second half was a different affair, though. William Shine cut the deficit slightly and O’Grady was to the fore as Brendan’s ate into the lead point by point, with Flannan’s denying them goalscoring chances. While the Sem levelled with ten minutes left, McInerney put Flannan’s back in front but they couldn’t weather Brendan’s storm.

In the semi-finals, Brendan’s will play St Francis College, Rochestown or Clonakilty Community College, who play on Thursday on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh all-weather pitch after their scheduled clash was called off.

The other last-four tie will be an all-Kerry tie between Tralee CBS and Pobalscoil Siabh Luachra after both saw off Cork opposition.

Tralee were resounding 4-13 to 0-7 winners over Hamilton High School of Bandon at Fitzgerald Stadium, the game initially set for Dr Crokes.

Seán Quilter’s fifth-minute goal set ‘the Green’ on their way, with Conor Hayes a constant threat for them. Frees from Eddie Kenneally kept Bandon in it until half-time, 1-5 to 0-5 the Tralee lead, but Cian Purcell struck for a goal on 35 and another from Fergal O’Brien on 43 removed any doubts. Jordan Kissane added a fourth goal near the end.

At Mallow, Pobalscoil Sliabh Luachra also had things their way, beating Ballincollig’s Coláiste Choilm by 2-16 to 0-6.

The Rathmore outfit led by 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time, scoring the game’s first five points despite playing against the wind, with James Darmody and Cathal Ryan leading the way up front.

Ryan’s goal ten minutes into the second half made it 1-10 to 0-4 and another from Darmody ensured they ran out convincing winners.

