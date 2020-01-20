MAKING HISTORY IS not something that ever consumes Corofin but they continue to do it anyway with their exploits on the Gaelic football fields.

Ever since they blitzed Dr Crokes in March last year, the prospect of three-in-a-row was raised on the All-Ireland senior stage.

It was a feat that no club had achieved before. The clamour grew the further Corofin progressed and at the close of yesterday there were no more hurdles for them to surmount in this campaign.

After a gruelling decider that encompassed the regulation 60 minutes, a frenzied phase of 11 minutes of injury times and then an extra-time period of over 20 minutes, Corofin were still standing after being tested by Kilcoo. The holders of the Andy Merrigan Cup for the third successive season.

“We didn’t talk about it in house,” reflected manager Kevin O’Brien in relation to their historic feat.

“You are probably bored listening to that, but that is the truth. We have a philosophy where we focus game by game. That has helped us going in to achieve this. It was a key focus, particularly with the quick turnaound from the last day, that we just had to prepare. Once the semi-final was over we met on that Sunday morning and by Sunday evening there was no more talk about the semi-final.

“I think the way we won that final is as sweet as any of the other victories we had over the last two years. The lads showed, and a lot of the lads in Galway know this, that they can grind out results no matter what way you try to play against us. To do something special that no other club has done, I think it’s fantastic.”

In such a marathon encounter, Corofin needed a panel with sufficient depth to keep them going. That was central in propelling them over the line in extra-time.

“I’ve probably said this, our panel has been key,” said O’Brien.

Corofin players celebrate their victory

“The lads coming in were absolutely fantastic. I knew going into extra-time that we had that panel and they had that experience. In the other finals we went out, we were let play football. That was the way the other teams set up. Today was probably a bit more defensive.

“It was hard to get scores out there. Kilcoo are very well drilled and set up, they try to hit you on the break. We were happy in the end to see the full-time whistle. We knew going in that once we set up after full time that our panel would be strong.

“It was important, we went in after full time to get everyone calm. I suppose everyone wants to give their input at that stage so it is important to get a calm dressing room. From a management point of view we went through each player we had to see who had legs and who could add a lot of value. We went out, our philosophy was to go really hard at them, to play football. The lads did that really well. I think we got 1-4 in the first half, the goal was probably the key score.”

Basking in the glow of success, O’Brien saluted all those who contributed to Corofin’s winning run.

Colin Brady and Kieran Molloy toast Corofin's triumph Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

“All the effort is put in by people all over the club, in schools and everything,. It’s a great day as well for our families, allow us to do so much and go off on a Tuesday night and Friday night. Without that support we wouldn’t be able to achieve it.

“The effort the lads put in, they just train all the time. They’re a great bunch. They’re self managing. My job is easy enough. I’m probably fortunate as well to have a great management team around me, anything I need to do is done.”

“Not only do we train together, the lads enjoy themselves together. They socialise together. We’re all there for each other. You can’t win every game so I think it’s important to enjoy it. They did that again today and that support was there for everybody and it’ll continue to be there as well.”