Dublin: 14°C Sunday 27 September 2020
After 49 games unbeaten in Galway, Corofin are defeated as Mountbellew claim big scalp

It’ll be Mountbellew-Moylough againsts Moycullen in the 2020 Galway senior football decider.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 6:13 PM
13 minutes ago 2,937 Views 2 Comments
Eoin Finnerty impressed for Mountbellew-Moylough against Corofin today (file photo).
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
CHAMPIONS COROFIN SAW their magnificent unbeaten run in the Galway senior football arena draw to a close today as Mountbellew-Moylough knocked them out after a 2-13 to 0-12 semi-final success in Pearse Stadum.

Corofin have repeatedly showcased their brilliance, making history in January when they won their third successive All-Ireland crown, but their hopes of eight-in-a-row in Galway were ended this afternoon.

The title holders have gone 49 games unbeaten – 46 wins and three draws – in the Galway senior football championship with the club’s last reversal occurring in September 2012 in a semi-final against Tuam Stars.

It’s difficult to begrudge Mountbellew-Moylough their moment of celebration though. No club in Galway has suffered more when facing Corofin. They have tried eight times in championship fare since 2014 but lost on seven occasions and drew once.

Three of those defeats arrived in county finals as well yet they can now look forward to the 2020 decider in what will be a novel pairing with Moycullen, who saw off Tuam Stars by 3-14 to 1-15 in the day’s first semi-final tie.

More to follow…

