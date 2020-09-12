Daithi Burke finds net as Corofin march into Galway football semi-finals

Corofin 1-18

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-9

COROFIN CRUISED INTO the Galway SFC semi-finals as Daithi Burke’s late goal helped them to a 12-point win over Salthill Kocknacarra in today’s last-eight meeting.

Free-taker Gary Sice clipped over seven points for the victors and the final scoreline was a fair reflection on the dominance Corofin enjoyed.

Though they led by just a point at half-time, the three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions powered home in a comfortable manner in the second-half.

Salthill Knocknacarra’s Rob Finnerty and Tomo Culhane caused Corofin some problems at the back, but the champions slowly squeezed the life out of the game.

Corofin, chasing their eighth county title in succession, raced into an early 0-4 to 0-1 lead with Jason Leonard, Sice and Kieran Molloy on target.

The game was very much in the melting pot at the interval as a couple of late points left Salthill Knocknacarra just a point in the arrears.

Four points from Finnerty – two frees, an advanced mark and one from play – in addition to a fine effort from Culhane arrived for the underdogs.

Corofin stretched their legs in the second-half as the likes of Micheal Lundy and Conor Cunningham got themselves on the scoresheet.

Burke’s goal arrived in the closing stages and Corofin had this game wrapped up a long time before the final whistle.

