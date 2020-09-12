This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Daithi Burke finds net as Corofin march into Galway football semi-finals

Salthill Knocknacarra fell by 12 points in today’s quarter-final clash.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,263 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5202983
File photo of Corofin's Kieran Molloy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
File photo of Corofin’s Kieran Molloy.
File photo of Corofin’s Kieran Molloy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Corofin 1-18

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-9

COROFIN CRUISED INTO the Galway SFC semi-finals as Daithi Burke’s late goal helped them to a 12-point win over Salthill Kocknacarra in today’s last-eight meeting.

Free-taker Gary Sice clipped over seven points for the victors and the final scoreline was a fair reflection on the dominance Corofin enjoyed.

Though they led by just a point at half-time, the three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions powered home in a comfortable manner in the second-half.

Salthill Knocknacarra’s Rob Finnerty and Tomo Culhane caused Corofin some problems at the back, but the champions slowly squeezed the life out of the game.  

Corofin, chasing their eighth county title in succession, raced into an early 0-4 to 0-1 lead with Jason Leonard, Sice and Kieran Molloy on target.

The game was very much in the melting pot at the interval as a couple of late points left Salthill Knocknacarra just a point in the arrears.

Four points from Finnerty – two frees, an advanced mark and one from play – in addition to a fine effort from Culhane arrived for the underdogs. 

Corofin stretched their legs in the second-half as the likes of Micheal Lundy and Conor Cunningham got themselves on the scoresheet.

Burke’s goal arrived in the closing stages and Corofin had this game wrapped up a long time before the final whistle. 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

