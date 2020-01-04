40 mins ago

And then there were four.

It’s All-Ireland SFC club semi-final day as defending champions Corofin take on Cork’s Nemo Rangers at Cusack Park in Ennis.

The Galway outfit are looking to complete a three-in-a-row this season, as well as a fourth national title in six campaigns.

These sides previously met in the 2018 decider where Corofin outclassed Nemo, who last won out at this level in 2003.

You can also watch the game live on TG4.