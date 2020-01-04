Can the Cork champions stop the Galway outfit’s three-in-a-row chase?
And this is the Nemo Rangers team:
1. Micheál Aodh Martin
2. Briain Murphy
3. Aidan O’Reilly
4. Alan Cronin
5. Kevin O’Donovan
6. Stephen Cronin
7. Jack Horgan
8. Alan O’Donovan
9. James McDermott
10. Luke Connolly
11. Paul Kerrigan
12. Colin O’Brien
13. Mark Cronin
14. Barry O’Driscoll
15. Conor Horgan
Here’s how Corofin are named to line out:
1. Bernard Power
2. Cathal Silke
3. Kieran Fitzgerald
4. Liam Silke
5. Daithí Burke
6. Conor Cunningham
7. Dylan Wall
8. Kieran Molloy
9. Ronan Steede
10. Gary Sice
11. Michael Farragher
12. Jason Leonard
13. Ian Burke
14. Martin Farragher
15. Micheal Lundy (captain)
And then there were four.
It’s All-Ireland SFC club semi-final day as defending champions Corofin take on Cork’s Nemo Rangers at Cusack Park in Ennis.
The Galway outfit are looking to complete a three-in-a-row this season, as well as a fourth national title in six campaigns.
These sides previously met in the 2018 decider where Corofin outclassed Nemo, who last won out at this level in 2003.
We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge closer to the 1.30pm throw-in. You can also watch the game live on TG4.
