Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 18 March, 2020
GAA and rugby stars come together in effort to curb spread of coronavirus

Johnny Sexton and Aidan O’Shea are among those calling on the public to do their bit to protect the most vulnerable.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 9:28 PM
59 minutes ago 13,580 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5050768

GAA AND RUGBY stars from across Ireland have come together to launch a new public awareness campaign in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

Players are posting a video across their social media channels titled It’s In Our Hands, which calls on the public to heed the advice of the HSE in playing their part to best contain the spread of the virus. 

It can be found online using #ItsInOurHands.

Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney, Ciara Griffin, Louise Galvin, Greg O’Shea, Peter O’Mahony, Eoin McKeon and Iain Henderson are the rugby players involved, along with Mayo footballer Aidan O’Shea, Kilkenny camogie player Grace Walsh, Clare hurler Shane O’Donnell, Kerry footballer Paul Geaney and Limerick hurler Cian Lynch. 

Simon Keogh, Rugby Players Ireland CEO said “Rugby Players Ireland’s members, like the general public, know that they have a civic duty to do all they can to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Our players are aware of the huge amount of work being done by our medical professionals in the fight against this virus and want to assist in any small way we can. By using our collective voice we hope we can help to amplify the government’s important message of taking the right precautions.”

The key message of the campaign is that the nation’s collective efforts are vital to slowing the spread of the virus, thus giving the healthcare system the best possible opportunity to protect and treat those most vulnerable to the virus. 

The recommended actions are:

  • Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and do it often.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, then bin the used tissue.
  • Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
  • Stop hugging and shaking hands.
  • The big nights out and the big nights in are cancelled for now.
  • Work at home if you can.

 

Information about the virus is available at HSE.ie.

