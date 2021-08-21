League Two loan move for young Irish defender Corrie Ndaba

CORRIE NDABA LOOKS set to gain more exposure to first-team football after making another loan move away from Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old defender from Dublin is to spend the season with League Two side Salford City.

“He’s got great pace, he’s a ball-playing centre-half, but he’s competitive as well,” Salford boss Gary Bowyer said of his newest acquisition. “He’s coming here to get experience and kick on, and we’re delighted that we can have him.”

Ndaba joined Ipswich from Cherry Orchard at the age of 16 but he has so far been restricted to five senior appearances for the Tractor Boys. He impressed last season, however, while playing 14 times during a loan spell with Scottish Championship club Ayr United.

“I’m buzzing to get the loan over the line and definitely looking forward to it,” Ndaba said. “It’s a great club, a good league and a good chance for me to express myself. I’m basically a modern day centre-half. I can play, I’m aggressive, I’m tall, so I have a bit of everything really.

“Ayr was a good experience for me as well. It’s very physical up there and as a young centre-half it’s good for me to experience that, so definitely that was good for me but I’m looking forward to get going here now.

“I want to play as many games as I can and get up the table as much as we can, and get us into League One so that’s the plan.”

Ndaba, who’s eligible to make his debut this afternoon against Swindon Town, is the second Irishman to join Salford City on loan this week, after the club also completed a deal to bring in 19-year-old winger Tyreik Wright from Aston Villa.

As well as being capped by the Republic of Ireland at U18 level, Ndaba featured in the U21 squad during Stephen Kenny’s tenure as manager.