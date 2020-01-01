This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Exactly the type of player we want' - Cork City complete Galvin deal

The midfielder joins his hometown club after spending the last 18 months with neighbours Waterford.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 3:20 PM
Cory Galvin at Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK CITY HAVE announced the signing of Cory Galvin for the 2020 League of Ireland season. 

Galvin joins his hometown club after spending the last 18 months at Waterford, for whom he scored three times in 23 Premier Division appearances last season.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who was previously on the books at Ipswich Town, has also had spells with Cobh Ramblers, Cabinteely and Bray Wanderers.

“Cory is a very good midfield player,” said Cork City manager Neale Fenn. “He’s young, eager to impress and he’s local, which is exactly the type of player we want here.

“I’ve watched him many times over the last few years, for Waterford, Bray and Cabinteely, and he was a player that caught my eye, so we’re delighted to have him tied down for the 2020 season.”

After a disappointing 2019 campaign, City will begin the new Premier Division season by welcoming First Division champions Shelbourne to Turner’s Cross on 14 February.

“Obviously I’m delighted to be here,” Galvin said. “Being a Corkman, naturally I’m a Cork City supporter so I’m proud to have signed for the club.

“I know a few of the lads, so I’m looking forward to the start of pre-season, getting a feel for the squad, how Neale wants us to play and getting ready for the 2020 season.”

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

