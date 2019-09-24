This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Wales suffer another injury setback as Hill leaves squad

Hill hasn’t played since February and will be replaced by Ospreys’ Bradley Davies.

By Ciaran Kennedy Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 11:02 AM
Hill was named in Wales' squad despite his injury
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Hill was named in Wales' squad despite his injury
Hill was named in Wales' squad despite his injury
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WALES SECOND ROW Cory Hill has been released from their World Cup squad without playing in Japan.

Hill, who has not played since February, was named in Warren Gatland’s 31-man squad despite being injured, and has failed to recover from a stress fracture of his fibula.

He will be replaced by Ospreys’ Bradley Davies, capped 65 times for Wales and a veteran of two World Cups.

Hill’s failure to be passed fit represents a major blow for Wales in an area hit hard by injury.

Gatland’s team kicked-off their World Cup campaign with a 43-14 defeat of Georgia on Monday, where captain Alun Wyn Jones and Jake Ball were the only fit regular second rows fit for selection.

Scarlets flanker Aaron Shingler has been providing lock cover from the bench.

Wales are also without Adam Beard for Sunday’s meeting with Australia as the player recovers after having his appendix removed. Beard only joined up with the Wales squad in Japan on Saturday.

The WRU confirmed Hill’s departure via a short statement.

“Cory Hill has been released from Wales’ 2019 Rugby World Cup squad after being unable to recover significantly from a stress fracture of his fibula,” the statement read.

“He will return to Wales and continue his recovery with his region.

“Bradley Davies, capped 65 times by Wales and who has featured in two previous Rugby World Cups, has been named as his injury replacement and will arrive in Japan on Wednesday.”

Should Wales beat Australia on Sunday, they will be heavy favourites to top Pool D ahead of a potential quarter-final clash against either France or Argentina.

Gatland’s team will also play Fiji and Uruguay.

