Costa Rica beat New Zealand to claim final World Cup spot

Joel Campbell in action for Costa Rica against New Zealand.

COSTA RICE BEAT New Zealand 1-0 in Doha on Tuesday to claim the last spot at this year’s World Cup finals.

Joel Campbell scored the only goal in the third minute. New Zealand had a goal disallowed by VAR and saw Kosta Barbarouses sent off for a second-half challenge.

Costa Rica, in their third straight World Cup finals, will go into a group with Germany, Spain and Japan.

