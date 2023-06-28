World Cup-bound Courtney Brosnan earns contract extension at Everton

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan will remain at Everton next season after the Merseyside club activated their option for a one-year extension on her contract.

Brosnan — who was named in Ireland’s World Cup squad this morning and heads to Australia and New Zealand as Vera Pauw’s first-choice keeper — was set to be out of contract at the end of this month.

But Everton confirmed this morning that they have extended her deal until the summer of 2024.

The 27-year-old made 16 appearances in all competitions last season, but is facing strong competition from England U23 keeper Emily Ramsey for the Toffees’ number one jersey.

“I’m really excited and happy to have extended my time at Everton,” Brosnan said.

“Last season was excellent, with a great group of girls and seeing the progress we made. I’m excited to be back next season and hopefully continue on that path and keep on improving.

“Everton is a fantastic club, with great ambition so it’s good to be a part of. It’s really exciting to be able to come in every day and see the progress we have made and push together towards our goals.

“It’s something I love being a part of and I’m looking forward to next season to continue on that path.”