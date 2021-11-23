Chasing the World Cup dream with Ireland 'means the world' to US-born Brosnan

Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan speaks to The42 at Castlekock Hotel. Source: INPHO/Evan Treacy

IT TOOK SOME time for her to make a decision, but Ireland manager Vera Pauw finally appears to have settled on a first-choice goalkeeper.

After Marie Hourihan and Grace Moloney both had spells between the posts earlier in Pauw’s reign, the Dutchwoman has recently put her faith in Courtney Brosnan.

That was repaid in last month’s international window. On the back of a player-of-the-match display against Sweden, Brosnan again showed up well in the vital away win over Finland.

Despite not featuring regularly for her club, the Everton goalkeeper is set to make her fifth consecutive Ireland start in Thursday night’s meeting with Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium.

With that game set to be followed by the visit of Georgia to Tallaght next Tuesday, Ireland are determined to boost their chances of qualification for the World Cup by putting together a three-match win streak for the first time since 2002.

“Everyone is really excited just to get back in with the squad,” said Brosnan. “Obviously the last camp was positive, getting the result against Finland, so I think everyone is just looking to take that performance into these next two games and do everything we can to get those six points.”

Of her own form, the 26-year-old said: “I work really hard so it’s nice to see that come across in some positive performances.

“For me, it’s just important to continue having that confidence and belief in myself, knowing what I can do for the team to get the results and doing the best we can moving forward.”

Brosnan gives her time to some young Ireland fans after last month's game against Sweden. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Megan Walsh, a former England underage international, has received clearance to link up with Ireland, but Brosnan welcomes the competition.

She said: “I feel like we have a really great group of goalkeepers here in Ireland. Having a close goalkeeper union and using that to push ourselves and compete against each other is really important.”

Brosnan, who was born in New Jersey, is relishing another chance to represent Ireland. She qualifies to play for the Girls in Green via her paternal grandparents, who hailed from Kerry and Roscommon.

“It means the world to me and my family. To have this opportunity is so amazing,” added the former West Ham United and Le Havre stopper.

“It’s something everyone dreams of when they’re younger – playing for their country and putting on that shirt – so I think I’m really, really lucky to be in this position.

“Obviously I never take it for granted and I try to do everything I can every time I put that shirt on.”

