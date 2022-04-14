Brosnan strives for more after 'best performance from an Irish 'keeper'

Swede dreams: Courtney Brosnan had the game of her life in an Ireland jersey.

THE PRAISE AND acclaim from all quarters said it all.

“The best performance I’ve seen from an Irish ‘keeper,” as Girls In Green shot-stopping legend Emma Byrne wrote.

This was one of many ringing endorsements for Courtney Brosnan, after her colossal display in goal was crucial as Ireland secured a monumental 1-1 draw away to heavyweights Sweden on Tuesday evening.

Captain and goal-scoring hero Katie McCabe was named Player of the Match, but there was a strong case to be made for the outstanding Brosnan.

“Can I just say Courtney Brosnan’s save was world-class. It was unbelievable,” McCabe chirped up at one point in the post-match press conference, while other players took to social media to heap praise on the US-born Everton goalkeeper.

Brosnan has been Ireland’s first-choice in recent times, holding off fierce competition from two of the top net-minders in the Women’s Super League in Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Grace Moloney (Reading), among others, despite her lack of game-time at club level.

The 26-year-old has played just six times for the Toffees this season as England U23s star Sandy MacIver is preferred. On Monday, Vera Pauw hinted that Walsh may be for Ireland in the future after her impressive debut at the Pinatar Cup, but Brosnan was restored.

“It was a brave decision from the team and the staff, because Courtney hasn’t got a lot of playing time,” the Ireland manager explained post-match. “Megan Walsh had Covid last week, she was completely recovered but not back to her old self.

“We went for the ‘keeper who was the sharpest and the best in training and the game against the boys. She responded to that decision tremendously. It’s absolutely crazy the saves that she made, and she constantly worked with her defenders. She did really, really well.”

For Brosnan, it certainly was the game of her life in a green jersey. Her 12th cap is one she’ll never forget. She’s never one to bask in the individual glory, her modesty shining through as she deflects all praise away from herself and towards the wider group.

Always about the team, never about her.

She won’t say it herself, but there’s a real sense that her outstanding performance against Sweden, the world’s second-ranked team, will solidify her position as number one.

“We have a great, great goalkeeper squad here at Ireland,” Brosnan told reporters post-match. “Every camp we come in, we push each other to be the best that we can be, so I think everyone has to be on the top of their game every camp to show themselves.

“Obviously I’m just trying to do everything I can to put my best foot forward every day in training and then when the matches come, just try to do the best I can to help the team.”

Brosnan’s international journey hasn’t exactly been straightforward. While she’s been solid through the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign so far, the New Jersey native has been at the centre of some high-profile errors and has come in for heavy criticism in the past.

There have been highs and lows, good days and bad days, and everything in between.

“Obviously, at the top of football, there’s always going to be ups and downs of the journey,” she nods. “So I think it’s just important to keep believing in yourself and keep pushing to be the best that you know you can be and be the best for the team.

“Obviously, it feels really great for me to be able to help the team and put in those solid performances and just keep building my confidence, especially on the international stage.”

Means a lot coming from the Irish legend! Thank you ☘️💚 — Courtney Brosnan (@court_brosnan18) April 12, 2022

While she hasn’t been afforded those same opportunities or minutes at club level, Brosnan remains positive and upbeat.

Rather than voice frustrations like others may, she hails her goalkeeping coaches for club and for country, Ian McCaldon and Jan Willem van Ede, when asked about coming onto the big stage starved of minutes.

“It’s a credit to the goalkeeper coaches here and my goalkeeper coach at Everton. He does a fantastic job of preparing me and we work a lot on game-realistic training. When you’re not getting those minutes you still need to keep things sharp like decision making and coming for crosses.

“I try to do my best to focus on what I can be better. Obviously there’s some things that are out of my control. All I can do is keep putting in the performances and hope the minutes come at club [level] and that minutes continue to come here as well.”

Brosnan strikes you as a sponge; always absorbing, learning and growing. A top professional and proud member of the GK Union, she’s always striving for more.

“I’ve gotten to work with some unbelievable goalkeepers. Every goalkeeper is so different, you can learn so much. Everyone has a little bit of a different style, it’s just picking up bits from everyone. You can kind of add those to your own game and keep pushing each other to be better. What we want is results for the team, that’s what’s most important.”

That was certainly secured in Gothenburg, as Ireland recorded one of the biggest results in their history. In the build-up, Brosnan blocked out the outside noise, and watched plenty of video footage of Sweden with Pauw and van Ede.

“Personally, I just try to focus on myself, focus on the task that I have to complete,” she explained. “Obviously not trying to read too much about the media or anything like that – just control what you can control.

“Even without social media you know the magnitude of the game. Every international game is so, so important and when you’re playing the number two-ranked team in the world you know it means a lot, so I don’t think you need that added pressure from the media or reading things. It’s just best to focus on yourself, focus on the team and do everything you can.”

Brosnan in Ireland training last year. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Brosnan did just that: Her outrageous fingertips save which, along with the bar, denied Manchester City ace Filippa Angelda around the hour-mark heads yo the highlights reel, but there were so many other vital interceptions off her line in a commanding, assured performance.

She had the home crowd on her back, drawing endless boos for, shall we say, being economical with time when needed in the second half, but she happily tuned out the noise and focused on the goal kicks at hand.

“When you’re in the game you’re so focused on what’s happening,” she also noted, when asked if she knew she was playing well and following a line of memorable Irish goalkeeping performances mid-match.

“It was constant pressure, so you try not to get too far ahead of yourself in terms of what’s going to happen. Then after the game you try to take it in and appreciate what you’ve done and what the team was able to do.”

“A tonne of messages” from home helped that once she opened her phone afterwards; her parents, sister and extended family all reaching out after tuning in from the States.

“Everyone is really proud and happy. It’s great,” she adds with a smile.

The mutual feeling the nation, so, as a little more spark was added to Ireland’s dream of reaching a first-ever major tournament. They’re in prime position for a play-off spot as things stand, but there’s a long way to go just yet.

“Everyone is really excited but also trying not to get carried away,” Brosnan concluded.

“These next three games are so important for us. It’s everyone’s dream to play at a World Cup. We’ll keep our heads and keep doing what we know we can do and what we need to do to get there.”