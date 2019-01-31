Ex-Ireland U21 striker joins Yeovil Town despite League of Ireland interest

COURTNEY DUFFUS HAS ended an unhappy spell at Oldham Athletic by joining fellow League Two side Yeovil Town.

The former Ireland U21 striker, who was understood to be a target for Cork City and Shamrock Rovers, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Somerset club.

Duffus spent the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season on loan at Waterford, ending the campaign as their leading goalscorer after netting 10 times in 25 Premier Division games.

However, the 23-year-old former Everton trainee hasn’t played since returning to England, having fallen out of favour at Oldham.

“I just want to be playing again,” the Cheltenham-born striker told The42 earlier this month. “For reasons I can’t really control, it’s not happening for me at the minute at Oldham. I’m just keeping my head down and working hard in training.”

Yeovil Town manager Darren Wray, whose side are in 21st place in League Two, three points above the relegation zone, said: “Courtney has been on my radar for a long time.

“With the links we had at Everton that at the time saw Shane Duffy, John Lundstram and Liam Walsh arrive, Courtney was a target on the same list.

“With his attributes and the way he plays, I’m sure he can become a fans’ favourite and a very successful signing at this football club.”

