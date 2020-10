NORTHAMPTON HAVE CONFIRMED that Courtney Lawes will miss the autumn Tests in another injury blow for Eddie Jones’ England.

Jones had already lost centre Manu Tuilagi to a torn Achilles tendon and now any hopes that Lawes’ ankle injury wouldn’t be as bad as first feared have been ended with confirmation from Northampton that he will require ankle surgery.

Tuliagi and Lawes were key figures in England’s win over Ireland at Twickenham in the Six Nations earlier this year and will be missing when the sides meet again at the same venue in the Autumn Nations Cup on 21 November.

Jones does, of course, have strong depth to cover for the injuries, with a wide range of top-class second row and back row options, and the likes of Jonathan Joseph, Henry Slade, and Joe Marchant offering quality at outside centre.

Nonetheless, Tuilagi and Lawes’ physicality will be missed.

“Northampton Saints can confirm that, following consultation between the Club’s medical staff and a specialist, Courtney Lawes will undergo surgery on the ankle injury he sustained against Sale Sharks last week,” said a club statement. “The 31-year-old England lock will require a rehabilitation period of approximately 12 weeks.”