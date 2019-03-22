Thibaut Courtois gifts goal to Russia with howler of an error for Belgium

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (file pic). Source: Tim Goode

BELGIUM BEGAN THEIR Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 3-1 home win over Russia, but it was a night to forget for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Having been dropped by returning Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane for his club’s win against Celta Vigo last weekend, the misery continued for Courtois in Brussels last night.

Just two minutes after Youri Tielemans had given Belgium a 14th-minute lead, Courtois produced a howler of an error to gift an equaliser to Russia’s Denis Cheryshev.

Thibaut Courtois: "Siri, sum up my season in one moment"



Siri: "Sure, no problem"



📺 Follow all of tonight's #Euro2020 games here: https://t.co/8OJrY7tNlg pic.twitter.com/WqTqE9H741 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 21, 2019

(Click here if you are unable to view the video)

Two goals from his former Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard ensured that the mistake from Courtois didn’t cost Belgium, but nevertheless it was another difficult moment for a man who has struggled since leaving Stamford Bridge last summer.

