Coutinho edges closer to Bayern loan move after Barcelona reach 'agreement in principle'

The 27-year-old was left out of Barcelona’s squad for tonight’s La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao.

By AFP Friday 16 Aug 2019, 7:52 PM
Coutinho has spent one season at Barcelona since joining from Liverpool.
Image: Adam Davy
BARCELONA HAVE AN “agreement in principle” to send Philippe Coutinho on loan to Bayern Munich.

Coutinho was left out of the squad for Barca’s La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao tonight, with club director Guillermo Amor confirming the Brazilian is close to joining Bayern.

“We can confirm that there is an agreement in principle for the loan of Coutinho to Bayern and we just have to finalise the deal,” Amor said ahead of the game at San Mames.

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 for an initial 120 million euros, plus another €40 million in potential add-ons.

But despite huge excitement around Coutinho’s arrival, he has struggled to find his place at Camp Nou.

Initially tried in midfield, Coutinho was pushed into the front three by Ernesto Valverde last season in a bid to help him rediscover his best form.

Yet the 27-year-old was too often a bystander in games and some suggested his style and positioning clashed with Lionel Messi.

Gerard Pique was asked earlier this month about the possibility of Coutinho leaving. “I want him [Coutinho] to stay,” Pique said. “But at the end of the day it’s what he wants and I want him to be happy.”

Coutinho’s departure to Bayern could also have implications for Barcelona’s hopes of re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca have already spent around €250 million this summer and it had been suggested PSG were keen for Coutinho to be included in any bid.

“There is a lot of talk about Neymar at the moment,” Amor added. “He is in the newspapers every day and I don’t think we should get into it now.

“Anything can happen while the market is still open but for now there is nothing and Neymar is a PSG player.”

- © AFP, 2019

