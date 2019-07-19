This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Coutinho would face more pressure at Liverpool' - Rivaldo

The Brazil international playmaker has been linked with a return to Anfield, but his fellow countryman believes he may want to remain at Camp Nou.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Jul 2019, 9:21 AM
6 minutes ago 142 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4730974
Image: Aitor Alcalde
Image: Aitor Alcalde

PHILIPPE COUTINHO HAS been warned that he would face “more pressure” back at Liverpool than he does at Barcelona, with Rivaldo urging his fellow Brazilian to consider his options carefully.

A return to Anfield has been mooted for the 27-year-old playmaker after 18 testing months at Camp Nou.

A big-money move to the Liga champions has not gone as planned, with Coutinho having faced criticism for his form and contribution to the collective cause in Catalunya.

It could be that he is offered the chance to head back to England, especially as Barcelona have already brought in Antoine Griezmann and continue to explore another deal for Neymar.

Rivaldo, though, is not convinced that Coutinho needs a switch and believes heading back to Merseyside could actually work against his fellow countryman.

The Brazil and Barcelona legend told Betfair: “We all know that Philippe Coutinho played his best football at Liverpool, and I always believed that he could replicate it at Barcelona, but things haven’t been going that way.

“The chance of a return to Liverpool could be beneficial for him, but I’m not sure if he is thinking of going back to England.

“He might stay at Barcelona to try to raise his game and prove his value, showing that he can get through that bump in the road.

“He is coming back from winning a Copa America title and his confidence is high, so it’s hard to say if he’ll stay or go.

“I really appreciate his qualities as a player and think he has time to show his best at Camp Nou this season. Let’s wait and see…

“If he decides to join Liverpool, they will become stronger, but they are European champions and that will add more pressure for him, as it’s tough to win it successively.

“It would be a big challenge for both club and player.

“Remember, they were Champions League finalists and then winners in consecutive seasons after Coutinho’s departure, so if he does return, he’ll face that extra burden to win trophies for them.”

Coutinho remains under contract at Barcelona until 2023, but talk of a move to Liverpool or involvement in any agreement to take Neymar back to Camp Nou refuses to go away.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie